Kaia Gerber wearing a "Come to my house, I have great books" navy tee with navy leggings and black pumps in New York City July 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber is an undisputed It girl with a sense of style as recognizable as her modeling campaigns (and her famous mom, Cindy Crawford). This summer, she's made fashion headlines for her all-black summer outfits, daring color combinations, and instructive high-low pairings. Now, Gerber is reviving a hair trend alongside Y2K graphic T-shirts and ballet flats. Specifically, she's bringing back long, early 2000s-esque curtain bangs.

Gerber showed off her fresh, layered look during a New York City outing with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. Alongside a delightfully on-brand tee that reads, "Come to my house. I have great books" (Gerber started a book club four years ago and founded a literature platform called Library Science in February), the model wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders. Long, slightly curled curtain bangs fanned out from either side of her center part.

It's unclear who crafted this style for her, but the star has worked extensively with celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau in the past. She even collaborated with him this year on a styling book, Hidden Identities.

Kaia Gerber with curtain bangs in NYC with Austin Butler behind her

Kaia Gerber debuted curtain bangs on a date with boyfriend Austin Butler.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber's curtain bangs fell in front of her face à la 2008, when stars from Rihanna to Hilary Duff wore them the first time around. More than a decade later, Gerber is in good company: Kate Middleton, Julia Roberts, Gigi Hadid, and Gabrielle Union have all opted for the look since the pandemic, proving that all styles come back in vogue eventually. There's also civilian support this time: the hashtag "curtain bangs" has been used more than 140,000 times on TikTok, with the top videos under it generating millions of views.

Kaia Gerber wearing a "Come to my house, I have great books" navy tee with navy leggings and black pumps in New York City July 2024

Gerber's curtain bangs gently curled at the end.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a simple walk from her car and into the theater for a Broadway show, Gerber might have proved the best quick, easy hairstyle of all time really is a well-planned haircut. The model didn't have to adorn her hair with accessories or ornate additional styling, because her bangs did all the work for her.

Her nostalgic haircut is bound to inspire a curtain bangs renaissance. Confession time: I've already booked my next salon appointment.

