Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Instagram Post Embraces Her Natural Beauty
The singer, who turns 55 today, showed off her favorite swimsuit and her makeup-free face.
Pop icon Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to headlines—especially this summer, amid a canceled world tour, speculation surrounding marital issues with husband Ben Affleck, and an opulent, ongoing vacation in the Hamptons. But today, she’s been especially top of mind. The mega-star is celebrating her 55th birthday, inspiring social media retrospectives toasting her decades-long career—including a birthday Instagram post of her own.
Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez highlighted her special day with a steamy Instagram post. The singer snapped a mirror selfie in her vacation home, wearing nothing but a white swimsuit, a high ponytail, and stacks of gold jewelry. She captioned the photo “This Is Me…Now,” followed by the birthday cake emoji.
The simple caption holds two meanings. First, it’s the title of the singer’s most recent album, movie, and called-off tour. Secondly, it highlights J.Lo's unexpectedly unfiltered post: Instead of dressing up in her favorite designers and a full face of makeup, she's embracing her physique in a form-fitting one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates. Rather than shying away from aging or hiding her body, Lopez celebrated her appearance at 55—making her caption all the more powerful and unapologetic. The post was effective, too, garnering over 700,000 likes and hundreds of well-wishes in the comments.
Especially observant viewers can also spot Lopez’s chic birthday manicure in the post. It's a remnant from her opulent, Bridgerton-themed party over the weekend. The manicure, which comes courtesy of nail brand CND and nail artist Elle Gerstein, mirrors her swimsuit's elegant, minimal design. Indeed, J.Lo truly does appear to be in her au natural era: At another point on her birthday, she wore a sheer toile Dior dress that showed off her curves. There, too, she kept her styling simple, wearing her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with minimal makeup and accessories.
Aging positivity isn't just a birthday activity for the "On the Floor" singer. Jennifer Lopez's natural beauty has shined throughout her Hamptons vacation: Whether she's biking in overalls and a new shoe trend or shopping in a maxi dress and wedge sandals, she's mostly gone makeup-free and in a slicked-back, easy hair style. J.Lo's message? This truly is “her…now."
