Zendaya Turns the 'Challengers' Poster Into a Crystal-Covered Mini Dress

There's no denying it now: Zendaya is the ultimate movie promoter courtesy of her show-stopping, one-of-a-kind fashion choices.
You're welcome Hollywood and, well, the world.
On Saturday, April 28, just one day after her latest movie Challengers hit theaters nationwide, her genius stylist Law Roach posted both pictures and video of the actress posing in a crystal-covered miniature dress inspired by none other than the Challengers poster itself.
The thigh-high dress featured elongated, wide sleeves and showcases Zendaya in all her tennis-playing glory, a la the promotional poster for the film. She paired the look with sparkly white close-toed heels.
"@challengersmovie but make it FASHION…..Tashi Made Her Wear It," Roach captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you @celiakritharioti for bringing the Challengers Movie Poster to life."
A photo posted by luxurylaw on
Appropriately, fans and fellow actors alike were quick to praise the out-of-the-box, one-of-a-kind look.
"Damn but can I get this as a shirt?" playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris posted in the comment section.
"Yeahhh this is thee dress," another wrote.
"BE SO SERIOUS RIGHT NOW!!!!!!! IM OBSESSED!!!!!" a fan posted, (and I mean, honestly same).
The latest Challengers-inspired look is just one of many Tennis-core fashion moments Zendaya has been serving lately. On April 20, while on the Challengers press tour in Los Angeles, California, the actress wore a custom Jacquemus pink dress with huge cut-outs on both sides.
"Zendaya stole the night in this breathtaking Jacquemus gown. So elegant, so dazzling!" one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "@zendaya you dazzle our hearts with every appearance!"
A photo posted by luxurylaw on
The Euphoria star also stole the proverbial show in a tennis-ball inspired look with a neon yellow, custom-made gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti while attending the Los Angeles Challengers premiere afterparty
Once again styled by Law Roach, the gown featured a halter design, a plunging neckline, and a tennis ball-like embellishment at the front. It also featured a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high split in the middle.
All hail the queen of Tennis-core, Zendaya!
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
