From the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, to the final competitions on Sunday, August 11, the sport of it all is the primary focus. Every athlete in attendance has spent their lives preparing to compete, after all. But heading into this year's Olympic Games, there’s near-equal excitement around the 2024 nail trends and beauty regimens earning potential gold medalists' stamps of approval.

While their skin and makeup routines alone are attention-worthy—and earning sponsorships from the likes of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Glossier, and more—the personal spin these women in sports give their manicures is especially meaningful. Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards describes the Olympics as a world stage where athletes bring their style and their skills. “Athletes are not only strong, but also beautiful," Edwards says, "and people watch their beauty routines”—all the way down to their fingertips.

Sunisa Lee, reigning gold medalist in the gymnastics all-around, wore Olympic rings on her French manicure for the 2020 games in Tokyo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a precedent for detailed Olympics nail art filled with symbolism. Sunisa Lee made headlines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she had the famed five rings emblazoned across her otherwise nude nail polish. Following the viral manicure, Lee has been questioned ad nauseam about nail art, making it clear time and again that it’s a way for her to showcase her individuality on the mat. Fellow gymnast Jordan Childs has also made headlines for her extra-long acrylics, recently telling the Associated Press that the length doesn’t just help her technique but also doubles as the “one little touch” unique to her.

Of course, there are rules to follow. Gymnasts must wear neutral colors, and volleyball players must have their nails cut short. Still, athletes have found a way to make manicures a form of self-expression, a show of patriotism, a nod to their country, or all of the above.

As athletes land in Paris and make their inaugural appearances on TV screens around the globe, we’re zooming in (really close) on their nails. Read on for the best 2024 Paris Olympic nail art designs from competitors across every sport.

Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after winning the women's 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve followed track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, you know that miles-long, coffin-shaped acrylics are her trademark. “Every time I step on the track, I’m going to show you long nails, a different hair color…as long as my community loves it, I’ma bring it every time,” she said during an ESPYs interview in 2021.

In preparation for this year’s games, the sprinter sat down for a nail session with Cardi B. She then showed off said nails on June 22, in Eugene, Oregon, where she earned the gold medal for the women’s 100-meter final on day two of the Olympic Track & Field Trials. Richardson might just wear the same intricate nail art for her 100-meter dash qualifier on August 2. Her playful mix of colors and diamond embellishments are worth a second take.

Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics)

With a manicure seen worldwide in 2020, Lee is one with hands to watch. Her iconic Olympic logo-emblazoned manicure partly led to her new partnership with KISS. “I am obsessed with nails. Being a gymnast requires me to move in a way that is flexible, weightless, and strong. I need the same when it comes to my manicure” she shared in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “Salon X-tend allows me to do that effortlessly while also showcasing my individuality, wherever my meets take me.”

Her most recent meet is in Paris—and it appears she popped on a pair of her press-ons before taking flight.

Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

With the Olympics based in Paris, it's only natural that Biles opted for an elevated French manicure. In a TikTok, the gymnast gave her 1.5 million followers a glimpse into the beauty prep that goes into getting ready for the big event. Naturally, she paid a visit to the nail salon, where she swapped out her red French manicure for a more classic colorway. She did add her own flare to the set by popping a gemstone onto the base of each nail.

Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)

Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Sunisa Lee try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics isn’t the first time Chiles will be repping the US—nor is it her first time repping long acrylic nails on the mat. She also attended the 2020 Toyko Olympics, taking home a silver medal with a manicure to match.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Chiles said, “People always ask me how do I do gymnastics with such long nails? To tell you the truth, they actually help me with my technique.”

Her manicure of the moment is very appropriately French (which just so happens to be one of the biggest summer 2024 nail trends), adorned with white and blue tips that nod to Team USA.