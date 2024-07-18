Selena Gomez never fails to provide beauty inspo. Of course, there’s the fact that she has a whole entire makeup line. (Marie Claire editors just tested Rare Beauty’s brand new True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, by the way.) But also, she’s my not-so-secret source for endless manicure ideas.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who just scored her first Emmy nomination, frequently collaborates with nail artist Tom Bachick on everything from classic reds and bubble bath nails to intricate illustrated designs. But the duo’s latest collab, which they’ve dubbed “Orange Julius vibes,” might be my favorite.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

Bachick shared an Instagram snap of Gomez’s latest manicure—and I couldn’t help but notice the hue was right on board with two huge summer 2024 nail trends. First and foremost, there’s the neon of it all. Orange is a bold choice, but according to celebrity nail artist Jenny Bui, “neon is making a comeback—especially in the summer.”

The finish of the nails is noteworthy, too. The semi-translucent glaze should look familiar. It’s clearly a nod to the jelly nail trend rooted in the early aughts. And just like belly button piercings and low rise jeans, jelly nails have decided to enter back into our orbit.

The trend is incredibly easy to execute: You only need a semi-sheer nail polish shade and a glossy top coat. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of great orange nail polishes to choose from.

If orange isn’t your thing, fear not. A quick scroll through Bachik’s Instagram page will provide endless inspiration. You’ll find Gomez with gorgeous baby pink and white color combinations (otherwise known as bubble bath nails), blue-reds, and even a tangerine (she’s really into orange). He’s even so kind as to share the exact nail polish shades he uses to get the job done. The best Selena Gomez-approved colors, below.

