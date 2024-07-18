Selena Gomez’s “Orange Julius” Manicure Might Be My Favorite Take on the Jelly Nail Trend
Sweet for summer.
Selena Gomez never fails to provide beauty inspo. Of course, there’s the fact that she has a whole entire makeup line. (Marie Claire editors just tested Rare Beauty’s brand new True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, by the way.) But also, she’s my not-so-secret source for endless manicure ideas.
The Only Murders in the Building actress, who just scored her first Emmy nomination, frequently collaborates with nail artist Tom Bachick on everything from classic reds and bubble bath nails to intricate illustrated designs. But the duo’s latest collab, which they’ve dubbed “Orange Julius vibes,” might be my favorite.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
Bachick shared an Instagram snap of Gomez’s latest manicure—and I couldn’t help but notice the hue was right on board with two huge summer 2024 nail trends. First and foremost, there’s the neon of it all. Orange is a bold choice, but according to celebrity nail artist Jenny Bui, “neon is making a comeback—especially in the summer.”
The finish of the nails is noteworthy, too. The semi-translucent glaze should look familiar. It’s clearly a nod to the jelly nail trend rooted in the early aughts. And just like belly button piercings and low rise jeans, jelly nails have decided to enter back into our orbit.
The trend is incredibly easy to execute: You only need a semi-sheer nail polish shade and a glossy top coat. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of great orange nail polishes to choose from.
If orange isn’t your thing, fear not. A quick scroll through Bachik’s Instagram page will provide endless inspiration. You’ll find Gomez with gorgeous baby pink and white color combinations (otherwise known as bubble bath nails), blue-reds, and even a tangerine (she’s really into orange). He’s even so kind as to share the exact nail polish shades he uses to get the job done. The best Selena Gomez-approved colors, below.
Shop Selena Gomez's Orange Julius Nails
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
