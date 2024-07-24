Dearest Gentle Reader: I didn’t need more reasons to love Jennifer Lopez, but her 55th birthday has provided me with oh so many. Not only did the singer's birthday Instagram post make a statement about natural beauty, but she also made riding a bike in a sheer Dior dress and ballet flats look effortlessly chic. My favorite learning of the day, however, is that she decided to throw an al fresco, Bridgerton-themed garden party celebration—and paired it with a Bridgerton manicure to boot.

Nail artist Elle Gerstein embellished each of J.Lo's fingertips with gold detailing similar to moldings you'd find in a mansion. (Like those of the Bridgerton family's drawing room, perhaps.) “We’re definitely taking inspiration from that for her glam, and especially for her nails,” Gerstein said in a press release shared with Marie Claire.

Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday manicure incorporated silver stickers. (Image credit: CND)

The base color, which we can confirm is CND’s Moonlight & Roses, was very clearly a nod to the bubble bath nail trend. It has a gorgeous white base with an iridescent, pink-ish hint that’s sophisticated, timeless, and perfectly matches the summer nail trend. “It's a natural look that works well with any style, occasion, age and skin tone,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously shared with Marie Claire.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Judging by a video Lopez shared with her followers, the rest of her 55th birthday glam was also very on par with the Netflix show. Her makeup, which was completed by her go-to artist Scott Barnes, was equally soft and smoky, with brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.

As for the hair? I’d go so far as to say she took inspiration from Queen Charlotte herself. Pin curls were piled high and supported by extensions atop the Atlas star’s head. To finish the look, hairstylist Jesus Guerrera perched a crown on her updo.

I’m not an official member of the ton, but I’d vote on J.Lo being the diamond of the season.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's 'Bridgerton' Birthday Manicure