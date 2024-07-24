Jennifer Lopez’s 'Bridgerton' 55th Birthday Manicure Incorporates a Huge Summer Nail Trend
She's the talk of the ton yet again.
Dearest Gentle Reader: I didn’t need more reasons to love Jennifer Lopez, but her 55th birthday has provided me with oh so many. Not only did the singer's birthday Instagram post make a statement about natural beauty, but she also made riding a bike in a sheer Dior dress and ballet flats look effortlessly chic. My favorite learning of the day, however, is that she decided to throw an al fresco, Bridgerton-themed garden party celebration—and paired it with a Bridgerton manicure to boot.
Nail artist Elle Gerstein embellished each of J.Lo's fingertips with gold detailing similar to moldings you'd find in a mansion. (Like those of the Bridgerton family's drawing room, perhaps.) “We’re definitely taking inspiration from that for her glam, and especially for her nails,” Gerstein said in a press release shared with Marie Claire.
The base color, which we can confirm is CND’s Moonlight & Roses, was very clearly a nod to the bubble bath nail trend. It has a gorgeous white base with an iridescent, pink-ish hint that’s sophisticated, timeless, and perfectly matches the summer nail trend. “It's a natural look that works well with any style, occasion, age and skin tone,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously shared with Marie Claire.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Judging by a video Lopez shared with her followers, the rest of her 55th birthday glam was also very on par with the Netflix show. Her makeup, which was completed by her go-to artist Scott Barnes, was equally soft and smoky, with brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.
As for the hair? I’d go so far as to say she took inspiration from Queen Charlotte herself. Pin curls were piled high and supported by extensions atop the Atlas star’s head. To finish the look, hairstylist Jesus Guerrera perched a crown on her updo.
I’m not an official member of the ton, but I’d vote on J.Lo being the diamond of the season.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's 'Bridgerton' Birthday Manicure
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
