You know it's going to be a good day when the vice president of the United States calls you while you're on the job—in space! In a video exclusively shared with Marie Claire, Vice President Kamala Harris chatted with NASA astronauts Shannon Walker and Kate Rubins, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission, in honor of Women's History Month.

"Greetings from the White House, which is where I am right now," VP Harris says excitedly at the beginning of the video. The vice president then asks Astronaut Walker and Astronaut Rubins to tell viewers what they're currently researching in space. Astronaut Walker, who has a PhD in space physics, explains that they are working with free-floating satellites that will help with future explorations to the moon and Mars (!!), and studying hundreds of worms to look at how muscle strength changes in space.

Vice President Harris chatting with Astronaut Walker and Astronaut Rubins. NASA

"I don't think any of us really thought we would be astronauts," Astronaut Rubins—the first person to sequence DNA in space!—tells VP Harris. "So I would encourage everybody who's even thinking about it, just don't hold yourself back. All of our crew members do what we do because we love it. We love every minute of it."

Towards the end of the video, VP Harris expressed her gratitude for the astronauts and extended an invitation to them to come visit the White House when their "feet are back on the ground." Casual.

Watch the full video with VP Harris, above. Then, if you want to learn more about the past, present, and future of women and space, explore Marie Claire's Women & Space package here.

