I have at least fifty questions prepared for the 0.001% chance I stumble into Jennifer Lopez on the street and film it for TikTok. What's the most she's ever paid for a Birkin bag? Have any of her revenge dresses elicited someone's slide back into her DMs? That signature glossy nude lip: Which products makes hers so shiny, exactly?

What I wouldn't ask is, "What's your name?"

Those three words, however, are what creator @hikhann asked the multiplatinum artist in a viral video published on April 14. Khan's brand of "man on the street" reporting involves intercepting seemingly random passerby for commentary on their day jobs. When J.Lo strode by in a billowing black trench coat, he somehow didn't clock that it was the J.Lo. So he asked for her name ("Jennifer," she replies with a bemused expression) and what she does for a living ("singer and entertainer").

Lopez was wearing her signature oversize sunglasses, her hair middle-parted into soft waves and her go-to gloss combo glistening in the spring sunlight. How could he not recognize her?

The TikTok creator's (seemingly) innocent line of questioning did result in a rare brand reveal direct from the singer's shiny lips. Inquiring after the source of her outfit, Lopez says she "thinks" her pants are Free People. Glamour first tracked down the exact style: the $148 Julien trouser.

The idea of a TikToker not recognizing Jennifer Lopez feels somewhat absurd in 2025. She's pretty active on the platform herself, so chances of Lopez appearing in the creator's "For You" page aren't zero! It's so absurd, her Free People pants reveal seems unsurprising by comparison. Of course "Jennifer," the anonymous singer and entertainer, would wear under-$150 trousers with a comfortable, adjustable waistband and trendy, extra-wide legs.

The Jennifer Lopez fashion editors know and love is a noted Free People fan, skilled in pairing affordable pieces to rare designer finds. Over an Aspen ski trip, for example, she styled the label's barrel-leg jeans with a cashmere sweater and designer boots. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya also own their share of Free People pants and activewear pieces—and they're similarly unmissable when they wear the brand.

Lopez packed a pair of Free People trousers on her Christmas trip to Aspen, Colorado, last year. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez has hardly been laying low enough to be considered unrecognizable. She's been filming the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance for the past few weeks in New York City and New Jersey, clad in heightened versions of her favorite corporate-coded pieces. She's swapped Free People pants for wide-leg white trousers and a small clutch for an oversize Dior D-Journey bag, but the flowing silhouettes and luxurious accessories are consistent with her everyday street style. (Translation: Editors like myself could clock her return to the tri-state area from a mile away.)

Lopez has been filming Office Romance in New Jersey wearing corporate casual separates. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the April 14 TikTok, Lopez replaced her Dior bag for a green leather clutch by Amiri. The pieces vary, but the high-low ethos defining her personal style remains the same. I, for one, would recognize that J.Lo combination anywhere.