In Money Feelings, Marie Claire gets candid about the complicated emotions tied to money that often go unspoken. We explore how our finances shape the way we see ourselves, our relationships, and our sense of what a good life should look like.
The strange thing about family money is how long everyone can avoid talking about it. Years of holidays, phone calls, and hospital visits can pass while a will sits in a drawer, spelling out in black and white what no one ever said out loud about your place in the family. And then the drawer opens, and suddenly it’s official.
Women, it turns out, are heading into the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history with less information and less confidence than men. In a recent Kiplinger and Morning Consult survey, 51 percent of men said their parents had discussed their inheritance plans with them, compared with 39 percent of women. Thirty-four percent of women didn’t know whether their parents even had plans for dividing their assets, versus 25 percent of men. And 45 percent of men described themselves as “very confident” managing an inheritance. Among women, that fell to 35 percent.
“The wealth management industry was created for men by men,” says Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, a wealth psychology expert and author of Breaking Money Silence, “and it still really is catering much more to men.” Kingsbury says that imbalance can start surprisingly early: “Parents tend to talk to their young sons about investing more so than they do with their daughters.” By the time inheritance enters the picture, some women have simply had fewer chances to get comfortable talking about money in the first place.
Changing that, Kingsbury says, means challenging some of the existing assumptions and myths around women and money. For example, the assumption that women’s lower reported confidence necessarily means they know less: “Men tend to be even overly confident, and they’re socialized to act as if they know much more than women, who are socialized to show more of what they don’t know,” she says.
It’s the kind of gap that closes only when people start talking about it, so Marie Claire spoke with three women whose inheritances brought long-unspoken family issues to the surface. One learned her brothers knew far more about her mother’s estate than she did; another became the messenger in a fight over the family home; and a third received a life-changing inheritance from a relative she barely knew. Here, in their own words, is what happened once inheritance entered the picture.
Rachel,* 77, Florida
Rachel’s mother passed away in early 2024. Rachel did not attend the funeral.
We never spoke about it. My role in the family was to listen. I listened to her all the time complain about my dad. And I thought, “If I listen long enough, she’ll love me. She’ll care about me.” That never happened.
A few years before she passed, my brother moved from San Antonio to the little town of Temple, where my mother lived. And I asked him, “Are you moving there to get the inheritance?” He stopped speaking to me after that point and didn’t really work when he was there. Then he called me one day. I guess they were leaving the attorney’s office with my mother. He said, “Did you know that Mother is leaving me her assets, the car and the house and her investments?” And I said, “No, she never told me.” And I said, “But you know what? It’s her money. She can do with it what she wants.” And I did believe that.
Both of my brothers were at the attorney’s office. I wasn’t part of that. No one ever explained to me point blank why I wasn’t included in the conversation. It wasn’t very long after that, right before my mother was admitted to the assisted living facility, that my older brother and his grown children and his wife and my younger brother all went to my mother’s house and divided up everything she had—the pictures, the mementos, the furniture. And it was after that that my younger brother called me and said, “Did you want the coffee table? Kim, our niece, is going to get it, but you could have it if you want it.” And I said, “No, I don’t care.” Godspeed. I get a coffee table, they get a half a million dollars in assets.
I don’t think [my brothers and I] have a lot in common. I mean, they are both very far right-wing MAGA types and I’m very liberal, always have been. And they really hated that too. I mean, my brother, when he drove up one day when I was visiting my mother and I had a Biden sticker on the back of my car, he immediately left, just really upset.
I had my own money. I saved well—401k, pension, Social Security. I didn’t need the money. But the fact that I didn’t even get any mementos is upsetting to me. It’s almost like I always felt like she didn’t like me anyway. I think my mother was jealous of me. She was stuck in a marriage with a man she didn’t love, was very embittered. She would’ve rather had a professional career like I did, travel all over the world like I did, and not have to be with a man for economic reasons. I didn’t need a man for economic reasons. I did all the things that she wanted to do and she was jealous. I think that’s probably the root of all of it. It was the ultimate slap in the face—that I didn’t count. And you know what? I’m still angry about it. I didn’t go to her funeral. I didn’t see her before she died, even though I was told that she was dying. I said, “I’m not going to see her.”
My daughter has the will, and then I have a separate set of instructions about my passwords and all this other business and my funeral and all that. It’s very clear. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to be the kind of mother to my daughter that I never had. I think it’s a symbol. It’s symbolic that the parents that are leaving this earth value their children. And if they value their children, they’re going to show it in some way.
I kept wanting to be loved. I mean, what can I say?
Inheritance disputes, Kingsbury says, often have little to do with the dollar amount. “When you have a family dynamic and unresolved issues, which is a lot of families, what ends up happening is you throw a bunch of money at it and it just magnifies it,” she says. “It really triggers a very young part of us.” We all carry “money stories,” she says, about wealth and its purpose that form between the ages of five and fifteen, mostly by watching our parents. “95 percent of our money story resides in our unconscious mind,” she says. “So even though how we’re thinking and what we’re telling ourselves about our relationship with money calls the shots, it isn’t conscious.”
Maya*, 33, Los Angeles
Maya’s mother suffered a spinal injury that left her paralyzed in April 2024. Maya then left her life in New York and moved to LA to be near her.
Before my mom’s injury, the conversations about inheritance were quite limited. I had a little bit of an understanding from small conversations with my mom. But we never really thought about what would happen to the house or the jewelry. It was just not discussed because it didn’t need to be discussed. When you’re thrust into these situations, what you’ve planned for doesn’t necessarily work anymore. I was advocating for her physically at the hospital. I had to hire a lawyer. I coordinated construction on the house so that it would be accessible when she came back. I interviewed and hired caregivers. I managed closing down my parents’ business.
My mom and dad basically decided that they wanted to move to Switzerland—that’s where my mom’s from—and she had calculated how much they were burning through with their finances, with all the expenses in America. And that’s when the conversation around the house occurred. Should we rent? Should we sell? Different creative ideas came about. I’m a millennial. I would like to purchase a house. The transaction definitely benefited me, but it also benefited my parents because now I’m paying them monthly instead of a bank, and they have more income. Now they can come back and stay with me. They don’t have to pay for a hotel.
I actually called each sibling individually and asked them what they thought about it. Different siblings had different reactions. My eldest brother said, “It’s a complete privilege that I have not had to deal with two elderly disabled parents, and you’ve taken on all of this, so you get first dibs on whatever you want. And I don’t care if this means my inheritance will be less because I want them to be taken care of while they’re alive.” I just felt really supported by that.
And then my sister, who I’m the closest to, increasingly became more and more upset and started saying things like, “Oh, you’re a vulture,” or that I’m manipulating my parents. She said, “I want to be paid for my one-fourth of the house now.” And that was a conversation where my mom had to be like, “I’m alive. I need the money.” My relationship with my sister is strained now, and I think that’s the hardest part because I was close to her. It feels incredibly frustrating that all that I’ve done or put into helping my parents has now just been twisted. I feel like she’s known me my whole life, so she should see the good in me. It’s scary and sad to me that I’ve been framed or looked at in that light.
Recently, I was at the airport on my way to visit my mom in Switzerland. Normally every time I go, I bring my sister hot Cheetos because she loves them. And I was like, “If she wasn’t being such a brat, I would bring her some.” And then I thought, “You know what? I’m going to kill her with kindness.” So I picked up the hot Cheetos. I didn’t see my sister that trip, which is unusual. But my mom said she was just so stoked about the hot Cheetos. And she actually texted me after—I hadn’t talked to her in months—being like, “Thank you for the hot Cheetos.” So emotionally that felt nice. Maybe there’s some hope? Maybe that showed her that I’m not this evil person and I do care about her and I’m not just trying to extract from the family.
My biggest fear is I’m going to get sued because I was there and everything that I did to help could also be twisted. No one else was there. No one else made decisions with them. My parents even changed their estate plans so that the attorney is going to be the person who deals with all the trust management. My mom said, “Get out of the line of fire.” I feel guilt that my mom, who has a chronic illness, is suffering every day—has to talk about death or feel the burden or deal with these uncomfortable feelings that her daughters are having. I feel angry that my mom has siblings looking at her like, “But I should get my one-fourth.” It’s like, no, she’s a human. She’s alive. She worked for that money.
What I would have done differently: I should have not spoken to my siblings at all. My parents should have talked to each sibling throughout the entire process. If they had communicated more openly, maybe there would’ve been less tension. But I think maybe that’s what’s stopping us from having those conversations—we don’t want to upset someone.
The dynamic Maya describes, of the caretaking daughter caught between her parents’ wishes and her siblings’ resentment, is “such a common problem nowadays with our parents living longer and needing care,” Kingsbury says. The families that handle it well are the ones where siblings can recognize that not everyone will play the same role. But most families don’t get there in time. “Over 50 percent of families make those decisions when they’re in a medical crisis,” she says. “Already emotions are running high, you have a sick parent.” When one child ends up delivering the information about the estate plan instead of the parents, it’s what she calls “a classic example of shooting the messenger.”
Claire*, 62, San Francisco Bay Area
In the spring of 2005, Claire received a phone call at work from a lawyer she had never spoken to about a woman she had never met.
I was at work, sitting in my cubicle just answering the phone. And then this person on the other line is confirming who I am, asking my address. And then he said, “This is who I am and this is why I’m calling. And also, we can’t find your brother. Can you tell us how to get ahold of him?”
I didn’t really know much about Elaine. My grandparents were divorced when my mom was just a baby. Her dad got remarried, but he was a little estranged from my mom. So we didn’t really know them. We just had this annual touchpoint at Christmas.
It wasn’t this enormous amount of money, but it was way more money than I could ever have imagined earning in several years. And you’re just sitting there absorbing all of this in the manner of a five-minute phone call.
Even asking about how much I was inheriting felt tacky. It felt greedy. It felt like I wasn’t properly respecting that this woman had died. And here I was like, “How much is this?” It felt weird, but I think I was just trying to put it all in context. It didn’t feel deserved. I didn’t even know her and I just felt like what a lovely thing to have done. But it also felt sort of undeserved, like maybe you only get money if you deserve it, which is a weird feeling.
I’ve never felt like I’m really good with money in general. Also, for me personally, it’s scary. I didn’t have a lot of money—I actually didn’t want to know how little money I had. I think I was participating in my company’s 401k because my dad said I should. I didn’t have a financial understanding very well at the time. I didn’t seek any advice. It didn’t even occur to me. Which was probably a mistake. In the days and weeks following, I was realizing that I could either move to California or I could buy a house. In the Midwest, especially 20 years ago, I could have at least put a down payment. Secure my future with property, which I would never have imagined being able to do. Or be near my family. I wasn’t going to be able to do both.
I chose my family and sometimes I think about that. Was that the right decision? My brother took a completely different approach. He left his job, pursued a creative dream that he had, did that for a year or two, and then went back to work. Just thoroughly enjoyed it. I was counting my pennies—am I going to have enough?
If I was going to go back and do it again, I think I would’ve talked to someone about how to do it in the most financially beneficial way. Would it have been good to have invested, opened a Roth IRA, put it in a high-yield savings account? I didn’t do that. I just put it in my regular bank account and then I moved and I spent eight months finding a job. And as you can imagine, I used this money to live off of. It wasn’t smart.
I kind of wish I had gotten to know her. I was an adult when she died. It’s not like when I was a kid where I didn’t have a choice. I, to this day, think what a shame, what a loss. When she gave me a check for one of my graduations, she said she would be interested to hear a little bit more about my life. So I took a bunch of photos and put them in a little scrapbook and sent it off to her. And then when she died, it was in the box of her belongings. She had saved it.
Kingsbury recognizes the guilt Claire is describing. “That often comes from the belief we have in our society that you have to earn money to be worth having the money,” she says. “If you receive a large inheritance that you haven’t worked for, then we just don’t talk about that.”
But across all three experiences, the wound tends to start in the same place. “60 percent of families fail to successfully pass down wealth to the next generation,” Kingsbury says. “And the reason it fails isn’t the technical aspects. It’s that families don’t know how to communicate to the next generation about the wealth and the wisdom that they want to pass down, and they just don’t adequately prepare the heirs.”
Kingsbury has spent two decades urging families to have the conversation before the crisis forces it. She’s realistic about why most don’t. “It’s a longstanding tradition of it being gauche or rude or unnecessary to talk about money,” she says. “So parents just hope they’ll figure it out. And some do. And some don’t.”
*Names and some identifying details have been changed.
Noor Ibrahim is the deputy editor at Marie Claire, where she commissions, edits, and writes features across politics, career, and money in all their modern forms. She’s always on the hunt for bold, unexpected stories about the power structures that shape women’s lives—and the audacious ways they push back. Previously, Noor was the managing editor at The Daily Beast, where she helped steer the newsroom’s signature mix of scoops, features, and breaking news. Her reporting has appeared in The Guardian,TIME,andForeign Policy, among other outlets. She holds a master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School.