My nail inspiration folder is getting a little wild. This week, I somehow ended up saving a manicure inspired by Bella Swan's bedspread in Twilight. Yes, seriously. I've never even clocked her choice in home decor, let alone her bedspread, but now I'm seriously considering wearing its purple floral print on my nails. But that's the thing I love about nail art: inspiration can come from just about anywhere, and sometimes the strangest references make the best manicures.
The rest of this week's November nail looks are equally fun. I'm particularly into a very '70s amber-and-cream design, and the silver chrome French tips are making me reconsider my usual fall color palette. There's also a gorgeous understated manicure that nail queen Zola Ganzorigt created for McKenna Grace's Hunger Games premiere, which you know will be good coming from her. I've got more than enough screenshots for my next appointment, so I figured I’d share the wealth. Here are the eight best nail looks of the week.
Gilded Gems
Why pick one jewel tone when you can wear them all? Burgundy, copper, teal, and mauve make for a gorgeous color combination, especially with that magnetic effect running through each shade. But my favorite detail is the delicate gold border tracing every nail.
The deep burgundy border frames a metallic, steel-blue center that almost looks like liquid metal with the cat eye finish.I especially like this design on shorter nails, where you can really appreciate the contrast.
Essie
Pro Effects Chrome Nail Polish Flash Chromes
Chrome & Cream
French tips are getting a metallic makeover, and this silver-and-cream combination is a particularly good one. The mirror-like chrome takes up most of the nail, leaving just a little buttery ivory at the pointed tips. Add a few chunky silver rings, and the whole thing feels very edgy and unexpected.
Nails Inc
Silver Served Metallic Mirror Chrome Nail Polish
Earth Tones
Olive green and cinnamon brown make such a good fall pairing, especially with that glossy, almost jelly-like finish. The unexpected pops of cobalt blue in the little dots add a touch of fun to an otherwise earthy color palette.
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Cirque Colors
Olive Jelly
Twilight, Anyone?
Of all the Twilight references to turn into nail art, Bella Swan's bedspread is a pretty good deep cut. The purple pattern is remarkably close to the original, while the rippled bronze accent nails add a little metallic oomph. Even if you don't catch the reference, the moody plum florals make a pretty good reference to autumn flowers.
LONDONTOWN
Save the Queen
Animal Instinct
Leopard print has had plenty of time in the spotlight, and this manicure has me thinking about another animal entirely. The golden-yellow and chocolate-brown pattern looks a whole lot like giraffe markings, although the glossy, amber-like finish gives it a bit of a tortoiseshell feel, too. Either way, I'm a fan of this wilder take on fall nails.
HERMÈS
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 79 Jaune Imperial
'70s Revival
There's a very '70s feel to this manicure, from the warm amber centers to the buttery cream borders. The oval shapes have a retro vibe, too, especially when paired with chunky, vintage-inspired rings and a cozy knit. The whole look could've come straight out of another decade.
Aprés
Amber Jewel - J17
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