Erin Piper, the founder of beauty brand Saint Crewe, didn’t start out in the beauty industry. As a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) based in Louisiana, she spent years working with teens, college-aged women, and families—first in the long shadow of Hurricane Katrina, when entire communities were still figuring out how to rebuild, and later in private practice focused on self-esteem, trauma, and the ordinary pressures of growing up. But when her own tween daughter started reaching for the brightly packaged, high-active skincare flooding Sephora and TikTok—products that were never designed for young skin—Piper began thinking about how to bring the same sense of care and guidance she'd cultivated in her practice to an entirely different kind of growing-up experience.
So, she partnered with longtime friend and former SkinCeuticals executive Laura-Lucia Carothers and launched Saint Crewe—a small, clinically-tested line of gentle, vegan formulas packaged in a blue-and-orange palette—in March 2025. The idea was simple and specific: products that all people, including her teen daughter, could safely use.
Then, Bubble Beauty sent cease-and-desist letters. The first in April 2026; the second in May.
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Water Whip Moisturizer
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Goji Glow + Go Facial Mist
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Clean Beam Balmy Dream Cleansing Balm
Bubble, a viral skincare brand that launched in 2020, claimed that Saint Crewe’s packaging—specifically the Water Whip Gel Cream, Goji Glow + Go Facial Mist, and Clean Beam Balmy Dream Cleansing Balm—infringed on its alleged “trade dress.” According to the International Trademark Association, “trade dress—sometimes called get-up—is the overall commercial image (look and feel) of a product or service that indicates or identifies the source of the product or service and distinguishes it from those of others.”
The demands listed in the cease-and-desist, which are available via public record, were not subtle: stop selling, stop advertising, account for every dollar earned, and recall product already on shelves nationwide. For a brand still run by a small team, a nationwide recall is not a legal footnote; it is an existential threat. Saint Crewe responded by filing a declaratory judgment action in Texas federal court, asking a judge to declare that its packaging does not infringe any enforceable rights Bubble holds, that Bubble’s claimed trade dress lacks the consistency and secondary meaning required for protection, and that consumers are not likely to confuse the two brands.
Bubble moved to dismiss the lawsuit in July. Saint Crewe filed an opposition brief in early August. Bubble filed a reply a few weeks later. There has been no resolution or public settlement yet.
Trade dress law exists to stop one company from copying packaging so distinctive that shoppers mistake it for another. It does not, in theory, let a brand monopolize an entire aesthetic category—pastel bottles, orange caps, rounded shapes, clean typography. Those cues have become the visual language of modern skincare, the kind of look that signals “this is for me” on a crowded shelf or a TikTok For You page. In fact, a handful of beauty brands have embraced a color-blocked aesthetic. The first was Drunk Elephant. Now, there’s Byoma, Ultra Violette, Sophie Pavitt—just to name a few.
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Courts have grown increasingly skeptical of expansive claims in markets where similar looks function more as category signals than as unique source identifiers. Saint Crewe’s complaint points to that exact tension: its own products are uniform (script font, orange cap, blue body), while Bubble’s packaging varies widely across colors and shapes. The smaller brand is essentially arguing that Bubble is trying to own a look the category already shares.
This is not the first time Bubble has gone after smaller or differently-positioned players over packaging. In 2025, the company sued Five Below and Upper Canada Soap and Candle Makers (d/b/a Dani Beauty) in New York federal court, alleging that their products infringed Bubble’s trade dress. That case later settled.
The pattern is familiar in beauty: a larger brand asserts rights over design elements that have become widely used, then uses the cost and risk of litigation to pressure smaller competitors into folding or redesigning. For founders who do not have the resources for a multi-year fight, the letter itself can be the strategy.
For Piper, the dispute goes beyond whether two skincare brands can share a similar color palette. Saint Crewe was built on the idea that there should be room in the beauty industry for products that make young consumers feel considered, not pressured—and for new brands to find their footing without having to look entirely different from everything that came before. That philosophy extends beyond her product formulations to how she believes the industry should operate. “I will always open a chair for a new brand at a table,” she told Marie Claire, “not pull one away.” In a category built on constant reinvention, it's a distinction worth protecting.
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A Russian-American girl, Tanya Akim is a New York City and Los Angeles–based journalist who covers beauty, wellness, culture, and the slightly unhinged things people will do in the name of looking (and feeling) better. Her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Coveteur, The Cut, Eater, Forbes, Marie Claire, The New York Times, and elsewhere. A longtime student of the skin’s ecosystem, she has a particular fondness for the microbiome, caring for her and other people's personal dermatitis, and any treatment that sounds faintly medieval until it works. When she is not on a plane, reading medical journals for fun, or talking to strangers about their skincare routines, she can usually be found with a horse or on a beach. She has never had social media and never will.