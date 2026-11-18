This isn’t a piece on the grief of my miscarriage. It’s on anger: about what I didn’t know and couldn’t prepare for after my pregnancy loss and subsequent surgery. The physical pain was, gratefully, minimal. Trusting that a healthy pregnancy exists in my future relieves the emotional devastation. But the true toll of miscarriage—the psychic, physical, and financial costs—landed as bombshells during blackout anguish, and my rage about those hidden costs remains, even months later.
I knew, we all know, about not-so-silent miscarriages: blood, crippling pain, and worse. Visuals of women in the throes of agony, whether welcoming life or losing it, have been depicted prominently (and violently) in media. But I wasn’t aware that miscarriage could be silent.
After the joy of our first positive pregnancy test, my husband and I tracked our baby’s growth up until our first ultrasound appointment, just past ten weeks. It was then we learned that the pregnancy wasn’t viable and had stopped progressing weeks earlier, but my body had missed the memo.
I didn’t need the furrowed expression on the midwife’s face to know what was instantly, horrifically clear on the ultrasound screen. There was no baby. We’d been tracking—and falling in love with—a ghost.
That’s the cruelest part of a silent miscarriage. You remain pregnant even after the baby stops growing. My hCG hormones had continued to rise, week after week. I’d felt more and more pregnant, week after week. There’d been no blood or physical pain to warn me of what had happened silently inside me.
Immediately after the news, in a dissociative haze, I was given my options. The first: wait for my body to register the loss. But that seemed unfathomable—I’d wait for my uterus to expel the pregnancy when? While I was driving? In line for coffee? On a walk? All nightmare scenarios.
The second: the abortion pill, misoprostol. The midwife warned it could be painful and risky. The third: a dilation and curettage, or a “D&C,” where a surgeon would remove the fetal tissue while I was under anesthesia.
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I chose the D&C, even as my husband reassured me that I didn’t have to decide right at that moment. In a state of shock, we scheduled the surgery for two days later.
Another shock came the next day. My labs revealed that my negative blood type could cause “incompatibility issues” with any future pregnancies. I would need a shot, RhoGAM, while under anesthesia and throughout any subsequent pregnancies. If blood type was a factor in a healthy pregnancy, and several rounds of a special injection were required for me to bring a baby to term, why was I only learning this at 39?
Upon doing my own research (as, surprise, it was never relayed to me), I learned that Rh-negative blood lacks a protein that Rh-positive blood has. When an Rh-negative mother carries an Rh-positive baby, her body can create antibodies that attack the fetus—sees it as a foreign invader. The incompatibility can cause major complications, even stillbirth. Approximately 15 percent of the population is Rh-negative. It’s not a medical secret, but it’s not common knowledge. If 15 percent of women require additional medical intervention for a healthy pregnancy, we deserve to know before conception.
Two days after getting the news, I was in a hospital gown being wheeled into an operating room for my D&C, still under a smog of grief and disbelief.
Every nurse and doctor we met that awful day was kind. They did their best to warm up the harsh, fluorescent backdrop of our tragedy by complimenting my skin and telling me how sorry they were. Still, I never wanted to see any of them ever again.
A consequence I hadn’t considered: the lingering existential toll of being unconscious while a room full of strangers reached inside my body and removed the baby I’d never get to meet. Even though it’s a short procedure, I’m still haunted by the anti-memory of that lost, underwater time.
But the most enraging part of the D&C was the surprise price tag. When we scheduled the surgery, we received an estimate for just under $39,000, which would be completely covered by insurance. A few weeks later, a bill arrived: the surgery cost more than estimated, and our insurance covered far less than originally stated. For months, I received dozens of automated texts, physical mail, and emails reminding me to pay the nearly five-figure balance of my miscarriage—each one refreshing the wound I was desperate to heal—and the viscous fog of my grief hardened into a guttural, feminine rage.
I wailed to the hospital billing department, to my husband, in the car. What kind of injustice was it that a woman can lose a baby and be charged thousands of dollars for the loss? How ethical was it that I’d have to decide whether to have the surgery at all in the moments after being socked by devastating news? And what kind of cruel system was this, where my midwife would ultimately guide me to the option that benefited the hospital the most, and not me?
I know, I know: none of this should come as a shock. This is America. (And as a white woman with health insurance and a good income, I’m more privileged than many.) I’m still in negotiations about the price of my miscarriage. And even when it is resolved, the anger about the whole, cruel experience will remain.
Had I known about the possibility of a silent miscarriage, or my blood type, or the cost of a D&C beforehand, they wouldn’t have been traumas I was forced to process on top of an already tragic situation. I want these outcomes to be common knowledge—as mainstream as period panties, ovulation trackers, and gender reveals. We deserve to be better informed about the choices, risks, and costs we might face, so we can make empowered decisions about our next steps—and prevent an already fraught situation from being even more painful.