Leopard, zebra, tiger, croc—animal prints have been making their way onto practically every cool girl manicure imaginable lately. I've saved so many variations that my nail inspiration archive is starting to resemble a zoo. The latest animal to make an appearance? Deer. More specifically, Bambi nails, which borrow the tiny white spots from a fawn's coat and pair them with warm browns, soft pinks, and fun finishes. And while the adorable design makes a fabulous (faux) fur coat, it happens to look just as good on your fingertips. Plus, the mix of chocolate and caramel shades feels particularly fitting for a stylish fall manicure.
Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, as she so often does, arguably got the ball rolling with the spotted manicure she created for Khloé Kardashian, and I've since come across enough variations to fill several nail appointments. There's even a version that mixes deer print with zebra stripes, which feels particularly appropriate for my inability to commit to one animal print. I've rounded up nine of my favorite Bambi nail designs below.
There's something especially cute about the little white spots scattered across these warm brown tips. The shorter almond shape makes this one an easy contender for an everyday manicure.
Nailberry
Flocon
Caramel Bambi
This golden caramel shade is pretty close to the color of a baby deer's coat, making it especially fitting for the trend. I also love the mix of fully painted nails and spotted French tips.
Côte Beauty
Adobe Nail Polish
Fawn Glaze
This set proves once again that simply adding a chrome glaze instantly makes your manicure a little cooler.
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds Metallic Nail Polish Collection in Drip Drip
Magnetic Fawn
Look closely and you'll catch the signature cat eye stripe running through the brown polish. It's a subtle addition to the traditional deer print, but I love the extra dimension that little bit of magnetic shimmer brings to the design.
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Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds in Marquise Please
Barely-There Bambi
Calling all clean girls. If you're usually a sheer-pink-polish-and-done kind of person, this is your perfect introduction to Bambi nails. The caramel print is concentrated at the tips, leaving plenty of that glossy, barely-there pink showing through.
Manucurist
Active Smooth Nail Polish Strengthener & Ridge Filler - 00
Spotted Neutrals
For a softer take on Bambi nails, I love this more diffused color palette. The muted taupes, dusty browns, and sheer pinks are a nice change from the richer caramel and chocolate shades we've seen so far. The white spots are a little more understated here, too.
ILNP
Woven
The Spotted French
This is probably the easiest Bambi manicure to recreate at home. Start with a set of French tip press-ons, grab some brown and white nail polish, and use a dotting tool or a fine brush to add the little deer spots.
Glamnetic
Signature Press-On Nail Kit - Pearlfect
The Full Safari
Now this is where it gets fun. We're talking deer spots, zebra stripes, chocolate brown polish, and a different design on practically every finger—it's the whole animal kingdom.
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.