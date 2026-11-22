Navigating the K-Beauty market is overwhelming. When I arrived in Seoul a couple of years ago, my Olive Young haul was based on viral TikTok products, impulse, and very little control over my spending. Since then, I’ve spent my time testing all the buzzy brands—Celimax, Biodance, Medicube—and discovering some more niche ones. I’ve found the latter category exclusively through Kelly Liu, the founder of Song of Skin.
Kelly has officially taken her guidance off Instagram and into retail, opening a brick-and-mortar store in NYC that features a curated edit of K-Beauty brands on a rotating cadence. She also launched her own brand this week (casual), called CelDot, which is a more luxurious take on Korean skincare.
The brand is emphatic about not chasing trends or launching products to go viral. Its edit is small and classic: there’s a Micro Polish Enzyme Cleanser, a Liquid Lift Multi Peptide Renewal Serum, and, my personal favorite, the Diamond Glass Renewal Cream. It’s priced at $45, which, while pretty middle-of-the-road for Sephora, is on the steeper side for a Korean beauty product. So is it worth it? I put it to the test. My honest review, ahead.
What Makes the CelDot Diamond Glass Renewal Cream Different?
A glass skin cream is basically a K-Beauty staple. There’s Peach and Lily’s Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer, Beauty of Joseon’s Glass Skin Duo, Skin1004’s Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Teca Glass Skin Milk—that’s just the start. I think what makes this innovation different is its texture: it goes on like a heavy cream, gives an instant glow, and then, within a minute, transforms into a slightly tacky, grippy base that feels like a primer. But! It still maintains that juicy, reflective glow
From a less tactile, more technical standpoint, though, the formula has all the bells, whistles, and a heck of a lot of research behind it. The cornerstone of the formula is EGF, or epidermal growth factors. These naturally occurring signaling peptides activate when your skin needs to repair. “They tell cells what to do, like divide, move, build collagen, or heal,” board-certified plastic surgeon Daniel Gould previously told Marie Claire. There's also hydrolyzed collagen, which is collagen that's been broken down into smaller peptide fragments and amino acids. Unlike the collagen naturally found in your skin, which provides structural support, topical hydrolyzed collagen primarily works as a humectant, helping attract and retain moisture while creating a bouncy look on the skin’s surface.
Another point: the brand published its clinical trial results on its website, showing clinically significant improvements in radiance, moisture, and elasticity. That said, the trials were only for two weeks, and I’d love to see the results at the four- or six-week mark to see sustained improvement.
CELDOT
Diamond Glass Renewal Cream
Is the CelDot Diamond Glass Renewal Cream Worth It?
Usually, when a product promises glass skin, I brace myself for one of two things: a greasy texture that looks more slick than radiant, or a momentary glow that disappears the second I put on foundation. This cream somehow lives in a category of its own.
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What really sets it apart is the finish. Upon first application—Liu says to swipe it on, not rub—it gives the type of hydration and glossy finish I expect from a goopy cream. And to be frank, it does feel like one. But it’s what happens over the next 30 seconds that makes the formula so impressive. It settles into a slightly tacky texture that leaves my skin feeling almost velvety while still retaining that wet-looking sheen. It's hard to explain until you've tried it, but the effect sits somewhere between a really good moisturizer and an exceptional primer. My complexion looks smoother, more hydrated, and shockingly reflective.
At $45, the Diamond Glass Renewal Cream isn't the most affordable moisturizer in the K-Beauty aisle. But it's also not trying to compete with the $15 serums and creams that have made Korean skincare so ubiquitous. It feels like a more elevated, sensorially satisfying take on a familiar category, with a finish that makes me scratch my head as to how it's possible. For what it's worth, I’m still not ruling out sorcery.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.