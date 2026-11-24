To know me is to know I refuse to get into my clean, cozy, hotel-level bed without deep-cleaning New York City off my skin. The second I walk into my apartment, I strip down, jump straight into the shower, wash my hair, shave, and lather up with all my lotions and potions. I’ve curated a pretty impressive collection over the year. I’m a Big Fan of Cyklar, BEIIN, Evolvetogether, and, of course, Salt & Stone. We’re here today to talk about the latter because, luckily for us all, the brand has one sale a year—and it’s currently going down.
For Black Friday, Salt & Stone is offering 20 percent off pretty much everything. There’s no code required—just fill your cart until your heart is content and enjoy the savings at checkout. I personally found the hardest part of this shopping experience was narrowing down my selection. But after sitting with the sale for a few hours, I truly feel like I have curated the perfect cart. It includes adorable holiday gift sets, some samplers, and, obviously, my necessary restocks. To see what eight products I’m shopping (and save hundreds), keep reading.
If you’re a loyal Salt & Stone fan, then you know the launch of a new scent is a huge deal. Ambrette & Pear came out in August, and over the past three months, it has cemented itself as a cult favorite. It has a lightness and airiness to it that feels almost antithetical to the brand’s DNA, but it’s so delicious I don’t mind the subtlety one bit. You can currently scoop up the body mist and accompanying deodorant together for a unified olfactory personality.
Review: “I normally don’t write reviews but I am a Salt & Stone girlie through and through. I have always been pleased with whatever I order, no complaints at all! This Ambrette & Pear is the lightest, softest scent I have gotten from S&S and I am in heaven! I am hoping that a body wash, lotion and mist is on the way😊”
Best Salt & Stone Body Wash
SALT & STONE
Body Wash Refill Set
I've tried every body wash scent the brand offers and can confidently say Saffron & Cedar is superior. The scent fills the entire shower, and I feel like I’m being immersed in a cozy, warm hug. But no matter which scent you choose, the formula is the same. It foams up effortlessly, leaves my skin soft to the touch, and helps me maintain hydration for hours.
Review: “This set is such a great way to try the different scents! This lathers so much, and isn’t drying at all! Get it ! You’ll be so glad you did!”
Best Salt & Stone Body Mist
SALT & STONE
Best Smelling Body Mist Discovery Set
Scent is such an indistinguishable part of the brand’s DNA that I wasn’t surprised in the slightest when they ventured into body mist territory. Despite being mists, these all have shockingly long staying power and feel more like skin scents than big, bold fragrance statements. If you’re not tied to any note in particular, I highly recommend scooping up the sampler so you can mix, match, and layer.
Review: “All of the scents are delightful and last a long time. Not to strong, just enough to get a light tone while walking by someone. Will purchase again.”
Best Salt & Stone Body Oil
SALT & STONE
Body Oil
As a body oil connoisseur, I have some pretty high standards. My oil must lock in moisturizer, avoid pilling, and dry down relatively quickly so that I can crawl into pajamas without worrying about transfer. This guy checks all my boxes and smells like an utterly delightful citrus blend. Just a little PSA: pump the product into your hand first—if you go straight onto your arm or leg, you might end up losing some oil to the floor.
Review: “Salt & Stone Body Oil leaves my skin incredibly soft and supple. It soaks in beautifully and my skin feels nourished all day. It’s subtle and earthy, never overpowering, and it gives me a sense of warmth and calm every time I put it on. I’ve placed several orders for other products in their line, and it’s taking real willpower not to buy everything they make. It’s that good!”
Best Salt & Stone Body Cream
SALT & STONE
Body Cream
I am a dry-skin girl, which means I don’t mess around when it comes to hydration. I’m very generous with this cream the second I step out of the shower. The key is to apply it onto damp skin and make sure I get adequate product on my heels, elbows, and knees. When I’m religious about application, my skin feels soft, silky, and moisturized well into the next morning. The scents across the board are pretty concentrated, so consider this your first fragrance layer.
Review: “This cream smells so wonderful and it hydrates my skin all day. I dont have to use a lot to make it work. Sometimes just dipping my fingertips lightly on the surface will cover my entire arm with cream. It glides on and the soaks into my skin. The scent is heavenly! Its not heavy like a perfume, its light a crisp and for lack of better words, it feels professional!”
Best Salt & Stone Body Lotion
SALT & STONE
Body Lotion
For those who prefer a lighter level of hydration? Scoop up this guy—it’s got all the good ingredients like seaweed extract (for soothing), niacinamide (for brightening), and plant-derived oils (for moisturizing), while maintaining an incredible lightweight, fast-absorbing texture.
Review: “Amazing smell!!! My skin feels soft and smooth but not greasy. Cream absorbs very well. Definitely buy again!”
Best Salt & Stone Hand Cream
SALT & STONE
Hand Cream Trio
There’s no such thing as having too much hand cream. The second the temperature goes below 65 degrees, I reapply like my life depends on it. This adorable little set comes with three different scents—the best part is you get to choose which scents you want. I toss one in every bag and pocket I own so my hands can stay hydrated 24/7. It’s also a fabulous stocking stuffer if you’re plotting your lineup this Black Friday.
Review: “This product line is not cheap but it is absolutely everything and more than advertised. The smell is to die for and my skin feels like velvet. I use the entire line and it’s great to be able to have the lotion for during the day to give your hands a treat.”
Best Salt & Stone Gift Set
SALT & STONE
Full Body Set - Saffron & Cedar
Now, onto the biggest gift—and best deal—of them all. I am pretty loyal to the Cedar & Saffron scent profile and obsessed with the fact that I’m saving almost $50 on the complete range. This kit comes with a deodorant, body wash, mist, and body cream—all for under $100. Honestly, it might be the best holiday gift I’ve seen all season.
Review: “I priced them all separately, looked at them in different configurations in the “build your own” sets and decided this was financially the best option. I get all my favorite products together and the price was right!”
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.