Billie Eilish says a dream about Christian Bale helped her realize she needed to leave her boyfriend.

Christian Bale doesn't have to play a superhero on the big screen to be saving lives... or in this case, according to Billie Eilish, helping superstars "come to their senses."



During an interview on Friday with Amelia Dimoldenberg during an Oscars Nominees "Pre-Luncheon" Luncheon, the "Ocean Eyes" singer dished on a dream she had about Bale that made her realize she needed to end a previous relationship.



“A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time,” Eilish dished, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“No, like genuinely," she continued. "I woke up and I came to my senses. It’s over.”



Eilish and her brother Finneas are both nominated for a 2024 Academy Award for their hit song "What Was I Made For?" for the history-making Barbie film.

Eilish's surprising revelation came after Dimoldenberg asked if her popular 2016 song “Ocean Eyes” was about actor and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

“I probably wrote it about Cillian, yeah," Eilish's brother Finneas said. "Big fan of Cillian’s eyes in Dunkirk.” (Relatable!)

“Batman is the one though," Eilish quickly chimed in, adding that while she doesn't "know much about superheroes" she loves the caped crusader and the 2018 film The Dark Knight, which funny enough also featured Cillian Murphy as the Batman villain Scarecrow.

Some things are just meant to be, folks.

While Eilish took the proverbial high road and declined to name her former boyfriend, she was recently linked to Jesse Rutherford, the lead vocalist for the band The Neighbourhood. According to People, the pair broke up last year.

In a recent interview with Variety , Eilish opened up about her "complex" relationship with women in what the outlet coined as a "coming out" of sorts.

"I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she said at the time. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.

"I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life," she continued. "I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."



Just ask yourself this question, Billie: "What would Batman do?"