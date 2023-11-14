Billie Eilish Details Her Complex Relationship With Other Women: "I'm So Intimidated By Them"

Growing up as a woman is hard enough, but Billie Eilish has had to deal with the added difficulty of growing up as a woman in the public eye. (Now 21, Eilish' music has been out in the world since she was 13.)
In a new interview with Variety, the singer opened up about what womanhood means to her, as well as describing her complex relationship with other women.
"I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she said. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."
After this quote, the Variety profile goes on to qualify this as a "revelation," seemingly describing her words as a coming out of sorts.
The singer went on to say, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."
These reflections from the star come amid the success of her song for the Barbie soundtrack, titled "What Was I Made For?"
Speaking about writing this song in collaboration with her brother FINNEAS, Eilish said in September, "We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by."
She continued, "A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me—everyone feels like that, eventually."
For context, the song's chorus goes: "'Cause I, I / I don't know how to feel / But I wanna try / I don't know how to feel / But someday, I might / Someday, I might"
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Issa Rae Is Taking the Lead
With her new wine company and a long list of projects in the works, the actress-slash-entrepreneur is achieving major success—and bringing everyone with her.
By Cori Murray
-
Taylor Swift Joked She's "Never Beating the Sorcery Allegations" as a Plane Flies Over Concert Stadium While She Sings Plane-Related Lyric
Long live all the magic she made.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is Set to Call King Charles on His 75th Birthday Today
The news comes from the BBC.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Billie Eilish Says She Couldn't Have Been "Less Inspired" Before Writing 'Barbie' Soundtrack Song
It unblocked something for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn