Billie Eilish Details Her Complex Relationship With Other Women: "I'm So Intimidated By Them"

Growing up as a woman is hard enough, but Billie Eilish has had to deal with the added difficulty of growing up as a woman in the public eye. (Now 21, Eilish' music has been out in the world since she was 13.)

In a new interview with Variety, the singer opened up about what womanhood means to her, as well as describing her complex relationship with other women.

"I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she said. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

After this quote, the Variety profile goes on to qualify this as a "revelation," seemingly describing her words as a coming out of sorts.

The singer went on to say, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

These reflections from the star come amid the success of her song for the Barbie soundtrack, titled "What Was I Made For?"

Speaking about writing this song in collaboration with her brother FINNEAS, Eilish said in September, "We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by."

She continued, "A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me—everyone feels like that, eventually."

For context, the song's chorus goes: "'Cause I, I / I don't know how to feel / But I wanna try / I don't know how to feel / But someday, I might / Someday, I might"