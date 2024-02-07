Demi Moore reveals the special momentos she still owns from the set of 'Ghost.'

It's been over 30 years since Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze captivated the hearts and minds of countless fans across the globe in the hit movie Ghost.



Now, Moore is opening up about the special momentos from the film she has kept with her all this years—the clay pots she made with the late, great Swayze while filming their iconic pottery scene.

“I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful," Moore said while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. "They’re like the saddest looking things.”



Moore also revealed that she first met Swayze before filming arguably the movie's most memorable moment.



"Well, the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, 'Oh you know trying to figure out his thing,'" Moore said. “And then he took his shirt off and I was like, ‘Oh, got it. Get on behind me.'"

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze on the set of the 1990 film 'Ghost.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

The clay pots still in Moore's possession hold a special meaning after Swayze passed away in 2009 from pancreatic cancer.



“I think he had a beautiful balance between strength and softness. His vulnerability and his pure strength," Moore said of her former on-screen boyfriend, OK! Magazine reports.



"When I think of Patrick, I think of gentility. He was this very sweet, like a regular guy, this kind of quiet, almost very mild-mannered person. It’s the contradiction of this extremely dynamic physical person.”



After his passing, Moore paid tribute to her co-star on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Patrick you are loved by so many and your light will forever shine in all of our lives. In the words of Sam to Molly. 'It's amazing Molly. The love inside, you take it with you.' I will miss you."

The movie 'Ghost,' directed by Jerry Zucker and written by Bruce Joel Rubin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swayze also had fond memories of the pottery scene he shared with Moore in Ghost, saying in a previous interview that he considered it to be "the sweetest, sexiest love scene that I’ve ever been involved with," People reports.



"We were very passionate about not having the love scene be about sucking face and jumping each other’s bones, but the connection between two human beings,” the late actor said.