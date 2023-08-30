Kelly Rowland Is "Very Proud" of Blue Ivy, Says "She Works Very Freaking Hard"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kelly Rowland is cheering on Blue Ivy from afar! The former Destiny's Child member is expressing how she feels about seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child on the Renaissance World Tour.
"I'm very proud," Kelly told E! News while promoting her back-to-school partnership with Airborne Assorted Fruit Gummies. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action, and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."
Blue Ivy made her Renaissance tour debut in May when she performed alongside her mom and the backup dancers to the "My Power" choreography from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift in Paris. In the subsequent months, she's been surprising fans with appearances on certain tour stops.
In the interview, Rowland went on to talk about her own kids. She shares sons Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon.
"I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course, Ciara, La La [Anthony]," she explained. "It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'"
The singer said that her oldest "has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey." She added, "He's watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she's in my house every day. Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I'm like, 'Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?' I'm like, 'I'm your no. 1 girl.' But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that's his first crush."
Paulina is the Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan.com.
