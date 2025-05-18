Blue Ivy Expertly Fixes an Onstage Mishap During Mom Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Date in Chicago
Fans praised the "manager" for acting quickly to avoid imminent disaster.
Blue Ivy isn't just Beyoncé's daughter. As well as winning her first Grammy at just 9 years old, Blue is a professional performer and currently dancing in her mom's Cowboy Carter Tour. Luckily, Blue's tenacity means she was fully prepared to deftly correct a mishap involving Beyoncé's hair onstage.
During a performance at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 15, Blue Ivy, 13, encountered an issue while dancing behind her mom. As Beyoncé sang "Protector" seated with 7-year-old daughter Rumi, Blue could be seen sitting behind the pair and taking part in choreography with the other dancers. In a video clip shared by a fan on social media (via Billboard), Blue was seen reacting quickly after discovering her earring had gotten tangled in her mom's hair.
After unsuccessfully attempting to extricate herself from Beyoncé's hair, Blue decided to remove the earring altogether, enabling her to continue performing the dance routine.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Blue's fans were excited to see the performer spring into action during a stressful Cowboy Carter Tour moment. Referencing Blue's nickname as the "manager," one fan wrote on X, "BLUE MADE SURE NO EARRING IS GOING TO TANGLE ON HER CLIENT'S HAIR TONIGHT." Another commenter joked, "Anyone else would've ripped their mom's hair out, but blue ivy is special cuz she took that earring out instead!!!!" An additional fan's comment said of the moment, "Blue Ivy's quick thinking and professionalism during the earring mishap on stage truly showcase her growing skills and composure, making it a standout moment of the Cowboy Carter Tour."
A plethora of celebrities, including Kaia Gerber and Meghan Markle, have already attended the Cowboy Carter Tour, and more are sure to follow suit in the coming weeks. It's safe to assume Blue Ivy will be on hand to ensure no more mishaps occur during her mom's remaining tour dates.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
