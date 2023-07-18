Kelly Rowland’s “Worst Mistake” Has to Do With None Other Than Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyoncé Knowles Carter have been more than just friends since both were little girls—they are more like sisters. And, when Rowland spoke of her biggest mistake, per People , it centered around Queen Bey.

It happened in 2011, when Beyoncé was pregnant with her first child—the baby that become dance phenomenon Blue Ivy Carter. On the latest episode of the “Yeah, I F—ed That Up” podcast, Rowland reflected on her biggest mistake, a moment when she accidentally revealed the sex of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child on “Bang Showbiz.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“Oh my God,” Rowland said. “When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé’s] baby when she was pregnant with Blue.” It slipped out when, at the time, Rowland said Jay-Z was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible.”

“That was the worst moment ever,” she said. “It was bad because it was no one’s business. I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Beyoncé ultimately welcomed Blue in January 2012, and in June 2017 welcomed twins Sir and Rumi.

And speaking of Beyoncé and gender reveals, a viral moment from the singer’s Renaissance World Tour saw her reveal the sex of a concertgoer’s baby. During her stop in Cologne, Germany, the performer paused her show to acknowledge a fan’s sign asking for her assistance: “I wanna do this right, because, since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal,’” Beyoncé said. “I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope? Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?” As she opened the letter containing the sex, she gave a sly smile.

(Image credit: Getty)

“The Grammy Award winner simply said ‘girl’ into the microphone in a tone similar to her 2011 hit single ‘Run the World (Girls),’" People reports. “She then gave her well wishes to the soon-to-be parents as the crowd cheered.”

“Congratulations!” Bey said. “Congratulations, beautiful! God bless you!”