The Wildest Moments in Tonys History

It's probably not a surprise that the Tony Awards—theater's biggest night—is filled with theatrical moments. It's an event filled with dramatic actors, after all, many of whom take the stage. Add in the snubs, surprises, and shockers we expect to see from award ceremonies, and you have a recipe for watchability.

From iconic, star-making performances (hello Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Jackman) to major award gaffes and upsets (Avenue Q, anyone?), these real-life scenes matched the drama being celebrated on stage.

"Can't Take My Eyes Off (Them)" (2009)

What's better than having the actor who plays Frankie Valli sing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" from Jersey Boys? Having all five Frankie Vallis travel from each of their current productions around the world to come sing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" at the same time!

"I'm Here" (2016)

Some of the most incredible moments at the Tonys are performances—especially when a performer stuns everyone with a definitive musical rendition. Before she was Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo was Celie in The Color Purple, singing "I’m Here" to a rapt audience.

"Hamilton" Time (2016)

To call Hamilton a blockbuster would be to seriously undersell it. The Broadway phenomenon was on full display at the 2016 Tony Awards, giving audiences who hadn't had a chance to see the show a tiny taste of its magnificence. New York's best-kept secret was a secret no more!

Musical Marathon (2013)

Neil Patrick Harris had hosted the Tonys three times before his 2013 appearance. So to celebrate the achievement (and top his own past performances), NPH sang "Bigger!" It was custom to all the shows being honored that year, filled with cameos (including Mike Tyson), and over 7 minutes long.

Tour de Force Performance (1988)

Patti Lupone is a Broadway and theater legend. There are any number of Tonys moments that could make it on this list, but her 1988 performance of "Anything Goes" is a prime example of her talent. Those moves! That voice! I dare you to watch it and not get chills.

Cher Brings Val (1982)

Did you know Cher dated Val Kilmer? Well, if you happened to be on the pulse of pop culture and were watching the 1982 Tonys, you might have caught a glimpse of their romance. The two dated from 1982 to 1984, if you're curious, and remained friends for long afterwards.

'The Lion King' Is Huge (1998)

If you're unfamiliar, The Lion King musical had been a huge hit for Disney but wasn't favored to win over the more traditionally Broadway show Ragtime. But all of Lion King's popularity, both in terms of patronage and critical adulation, paid off with five Tonys—including Best Musical!

Kissy Kissy (2003)

The campy and queer-friendly Hairspray was revolutionary for its time—and timely, considering it was contemporary with the Marriage Equality movement. It was both shocking and beautiful when the show's music and lyrics winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman kissed, with Shaiman proclaiming, "We're not allowed to get married in this world, I don't know why…"

An Improvised Closing Number (2013)

The closing number of the 2013 show had to be written on the fly, given that it referenced actual award winners. Sung to the tune of "Empire State of Mind," co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, sung by Neil Patrick Harris and Audra McDonald, the latter doing a literal mic drop at the end. Boom!

Bette Midler Refuses to Be Played Off (2017)

At the occasion of her first Tony win for Hello, Dolly! —which somehow only happened in 2017—Bette Midler had a lot to say. The whole speech is a thing of beauty, but particular props for the beginning: “I’d like to thank the American Theatre Wing, to begin with, and all the Tony voters—many of whom I’ve actually dated." And for the fact that she told the orchestra playing her off to “shut that crap off!”

Everyone Falls for 'The Boy From Oz' (2004)

If you didn't already know who Hugh Jackman was in 2004, you were about to learn. Jackman sang exuberantly and joyfully as Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, and it was one of those instant star-making performances. The whole thing is worth a watch—he comes in on a camel!

Surprise! (2024)

Hell's Kitchen was written by Alicia Keys; during the 2024 telecast, while the cast were performing a fun medley of the music, Keys joined on stage and performed with them. Then! Jay-Z also dialed in (seriously, he performed from outside) for a performance of "Empire State of Mind."

Diahann Carroll Makes History (1962)

Representation for Black women was still limited in the 1960s, so when Diahann Carroll became the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Tony (for her performance in No Strings), it was an important moment. Her tear-filled speech was short, extremely gracious, and sweet.

Gracious (and Snubbed) (1984)

Dustin Hoffman was reportedly criminally overlooked in his performance as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. With no Tony nomination, he was still invited to present. He came to the stage wearing his hat from the production and received a standing ovation.

Audrey Gets an Oscar, Then a Tony (1954)

It was a big year for Audrey Hepburn! In a matter of days, she won an Oscar (for Roman Holiday) and a Tony (for Ondine). It propelled the star towards EGOT status and made her at the time one of three actresses who'd won both awards in the same year.

The Definitive 'Dreamgirls' Performance (1982)

You've likely heard of "And I am Telling You I’m Not Going." But have you heard the original Effie White, Jennifer Holiday, sing it? If not, it's worth a watch—often imitated, never duplicated, her performance is rich, raw, completely compelling, and chill-inducing.

Say Nothing (2010)

To accept her Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Broadway veteran Marian Seldes said nothing at all: she placed her hand on her heart, then left the stage without saying a single word. Apparently she said later, "They told us, 'Keep it short, keep it short, keep it short,' so I decided I would just say nothing."

Audra's Speech (2014)

It was an exceptional moment when Audra McDonald became the first actress to earn six Tonys with her performance in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. I'm just going to leave part of her speech here: "I'm standing on Lena Horne's shoulders, I'm standing on Maya Angelou's shoulders, I'm standing on Diahann Carroll and Ruby Dee and, most of all, Billie Holiday. You deserved so much more than you were given on this planet. This is for you, Billie."

Role Play (2010)

Sean Hayes was a brilliant host at the 2010 Tonys, and some of his funniest moments were with Kristen Chenoweth: first, in the opening monologue, where they made out for 10 seconds (in rebuttal to a Newsweek article that said he was unconvincing as a straight man), and the second when he told Chenoweth she wasn't nominated in anything and she fake passed out.

Competing Hosts (2011)

I mean... what's better than Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman separately? Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman playfully feuding as they debate who's the better host! It included a spoof of A Chorus Line with iconic lines like, "But if, buddy, I'm the bottom, you're the top!"

'Wicked' Loses to 'Avenue Q' (2004)

Much like the Oscars, the Tonys can sometimes engender controversy (or at the very least some bewilderment) in its choices. Case in point: when Avenue Q won over the Broadway behemoth Wicked (and the video screens literally flashed to Wicked for a second after the announcement), it was the upset heard 'round the world.

Youngest Winner Ever (1991)

Imagine being all of 11 and winning a Tony? That's exactly what happened to Daisy Eagan, who won for The Secret Garden. "I don't think I can talk!" she squeaked out, before thanking a bunch of people and ending with a wave to her mom and dad. As surprised as attendees probably were, they were laughing and clapping along by the end of her speech.

The First African-American Winner (1950)

In 1950, Juanita Hall made history, becoming the first African-American to win a Tony (Best Supporting Actress). If you're unfamiliar, she played the "wheeler-dealer" Bloody Mary in South Pacific, both in the stage and screen versions, and it was an impressively prominent role for its time.

Julie Andrews Declines (1996)

Julie Andrews received a 1996 Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for Victor/Victoria. But she declined it, since it was the only nomination the show received. "I have searched my conscience and my heart and find that I cannot accept this nomination, and prefer instead to stand with the egregiously overlooked," she said.

Elaine Stritch Gets Cut Off (2002)

Elaine Stritch had been in the Broadway industry for six decades when she finally won a Tony for her one-woman show. Unfortunately, some producers didn't get the memo and started playing her off after she'd only been speaking for a short time. Give her her moment!

Elizabeth and Richard (1964)

I mean! Anytime Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton attended an event together, the drama (and talent) automatically increased. Here, Burton was nominated (but didn't win) for Hamlet. And, in case you were wondering, this was the year they were married after leaving their respective spouses. Like I said: drama!

That "Hummable Showtune" Dig (1984)

Legendary composer Jerry Herman (center, in a publicity still with other iconic Broadway actors) won a Tony for La Cage aux Folles in 1984. In his speech, he referenced that there was still value in a "simple, hummable show tune," which was interpreted as a slap in the face to Stephen Sondheim.

Lin-Manuel's Rap (2008)

Lin-Manuel Miranda looks so young here! This is his first of many Tonys to come, for Best Original Score for In the Heights. Famously, Miranda rapped his acceptance speech in a brilliant and spontaneous way. "I used to dream about this moment, now I'm in it—tell the conductor to hold the baton a minute."

The Wrong Envelope (1991)

It's not just an Oscars slip-up! Anthony Quinn (left) was presenting the Best Director of a Musical Tony. But instead, he was given the envelope for Best Play. So the star ended up announcing that award instead—about 20 minutes ahead of schedule. Oops!

Major Gatecrashing (1967)

Barbara Harris was in the middle of an acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Musical (The Apple Tree ) when a "gatecrasher" (i.e., a complete stranger) ran up on stage to congratulate her and give her a kiss on the cheek. Harris was unfazed, and probably at least a tiny bit glad he wasn't a naked streaker.

Nearly Lethal Scenery (2009)

It was quite an opening act: Poison was performing "Nothin' But A Good Time" to support Rock of Ages. At the conclusion of their song, a backdrop was lowered for the next act—and Bret Michaels banged directly into it as he went upstage. The lawsuit took three years to settle.

“Sugar Daddy,” Indeed (2014)

In one of those "you wish you were there" moments, Neil Patrick Harris showed exactly why he was about to win a Tony for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In his performance of “Sugar Daddy," he 1) gave Orlando Bloom a “car wash” (dancing and squatting over the star), 2) took off Samuel L. Jackson’s glasses and licked them, 3) gave Sting a bit of a lap dance, 4) sat in Kevin Bacon’s lap, and finally, 4) beckoned to his husband and fully smooched him. Watch it.