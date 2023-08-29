Simone Biles Got a Rare Standing Ovation for Her Floor Routine at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

She's still got it!

Simone Biles received a rare standing ovation after her floor routine on day 2 of the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships. Biles is officially back after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from the majority of her events because of physical and mental health concerns. Now, she's competing and placing in first place due to her incredible skill and stellar technique.



The seven-time Olympic medallist has been open about mental health since she withdrew from Tokyo.

"See for me, that was the hardest part because speaking out on mental health, I knew that I could have the possibility of becoming an advocate for that. But it wasn't my goal. It's not what I really wanted," Biles previously told Olympics.com in an interview about mental health. "So, to kind of be put at the forefront, it's like... I'm still going through my own thing. So how am I supposed to teach people, hey, like, you should do this or this, but everybody goes through that process differently, and there are different methods that work for each individual person. So, I didn't really want to, but at least we're going through it together, and I could teach them something in that."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Biles continued, "It's really important to use that support system and know they're there for you and not against you, because at the end of the day, us as humans, we hate asking for help. We think we can do it on our own, but sometimes we just can't. So use every outlet given to you."