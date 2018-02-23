Lifetime Has Found Its Will and Kate for the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle Movie

Lifetime is making a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story because, honestly, what kind of world would we be living in if they didn't? The movie will be called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and will reportedly cover their relationship from their first date through their engagement.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier this month, Lifetime found its Harry and Meghan in Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, and they're already posing for the kind of adorable Instagrams we dream of seeing from the real Harry and Meghan.

Now, Lifetime has rounded out its royal family, casting Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids, George and Charlotte.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The likeness is incredible! Oh wait, sorry, that's a picture of the actual royal family. Here's Lifetime's:

Lifetime

The likeness is, well, exactly what you'd expect from a Lifetime movie, but that's all part of the charm, right?

As People reports, Prince William will be played by Australian actor Burgess Abernethy and Singapore-born, Vancouver-native Laura Mitchell will play Kate. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be played by Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub, respectively.



Filming is already underway and the movie is set to debut this spring (most likely timed to Harry and Meghan's wedding in May).