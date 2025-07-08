When Demna announced his departure from Balenciaga in March, he all but guaranteed Kim Kardashian's attendance at his last show. Kardashian became a brand ambassador in Jan. 2024, but for decades before that, she was one of their most loyal customers. (She was an OG City Bag carrier back in the day.) Needless to say: The longtime Balenciaga babe wouldn't miss his final bow for the world.

Not to toot my own horn, but on July 8, Kardashian proved my prediction correct: She entered the atelier's HQ in head-to-toe Balenciaga. 24 hours before the Fall/Winter 2025 show at Paris Couture Week, the label hosted her for a private fitting to select which Demna design she'll wear tomorrow.

Kardashian's arrival was anything but subtle—she wore full neon pink, which served as a sartorial air horn announcing her appearance. It combined two Demna codes: skin-tight maxi dresses and pantaboots. First, she slipped on a halter-neck number, which featured a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit. A monochrome bow provided just enough coverage up top.

Kim Kardashian hardly maintained a low profile in the aforementioned neon numbers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian then slipped on the brand's signature pant-boot hybrid bottoms, also in highlighter pink. The shoes started as pointy pumps and stretched beyond her hips—a Demna trademark since their Spring/Summer 2017 debut in pink, brown, orange, beige, and more.

The spandex styles have been reimagined nearly every season since, and Kardashian has been their most steadfast supporter through each one. The SKIMS founder was the first to give pantaboots a go nine months post-show. In May 2017, she attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts in the black version, with the same pointy pumps and skin-tight leggings as her latest look.

In 2017, Demna's pantaboots made their red carpet debut alongside Kim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to today, and pantaboots are a Kardashian calling card (or should I say, kalling kard). She's worn the divisive footwear more than 50 times (including at the 2021 Met Gala), but the reality star's pink pant-shoes get the most bang for her buck. Her exact Spring 2017 pair dominates the red carpet, street style, and campaign scenes.

In Nov. 2022, the satin shoes peeked out from underneath her knotted Balenciaga gown at the Baby2Baby Gala. They appear to be a similar (if not the same) option worn at Balenciaga on Tuesday afternoon.

In Nov. 2022, Kim wore head-to-toe pink, including neon pantaboots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Demna's Balenciaga era is almost over, the pantaboots will live on through Kardashian. Who knows? Maybe he'll reinvent them once he's settled as Gucci's new creative director.

Watch this space to see if Kardashian's front-row outfit spotlights pantaboots come tomorrow. According to her recent Instagram story, she'll be "pantabooting the f*ck out of these." So, stay tuned.

