Chrissy Teigen Says She's Worried About Having Postpartum Depression Again

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she's concerned about suffering from postpartum depression following the birth of her second child.

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do," she said at the Create & Cultivate conference in L.A. "But I also know that I feel like when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I really stand for a good core group of people around you."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I didn’t know I had it," she continued. "I knew that I had an incredible life, and an incredible husband, and family, and all the resources necessary, and I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn’t think anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that’s the way it was. You have a kid, you’re sad, you lose those endorphins, and that’s the way it is."



A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The model/cook/host originally opened up about her struggles with postpartum back in March 2017, saying, "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn't have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying."