Meghan Markle Says One Aspect of Royal Life Left Her "Clinging Very Closely" to Prince Harry During Prince Archie Pregnancy
The duchess recalled thinking, "please don’t let me fall."
Being pregnant is difficult enough, but carrying out your motherhood journey in the public eye is another story. On Tuesday, May 27, Meghan Markle looked back on her first pregnancy in the final episode of her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." The Duchess of Sussex spoke with Spanx founder Sara Blakely on the Lemonada Media show, recalling how being a senior member of the Royal Family came with some uncomfortable footwear.
Blakely recently launched a sneaker/heel hybrid called Sneex, and Meghan recalled what it was like wearing stilettos while pregnant with Prince Archie. The duchess, who was still living in the U.K. and serving as a working royal with Prince Harry, often made appearances in towering pumps during her pregnancy, which spanned from late 2018 to May 2019.
"A friend just said to me the other day, they were like, ‘I just saw this picture I’d forgotten about when you were so pregnant with Archie,'" Meghan said, revealing she "gained 65 pounds" both times she was pregnant.
"I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos," she continued, adding her friend exclaimed, "'You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels.'"
"But all of my weight was in the front," the duchess said. "So you’re just going, how on earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, 'Please don’t let me fall.'"
While Prince Archie, now six, was born while the couple lived in Windsor and was presented to the media in an official photo call (heels included), Meghan could move through pregnancy more casually when she gave birth to 3-year-old Princess Lilibet in Santa Barbara, California.
Meghan still wears her signature heels these days, but mixes things up with casual moments at home. The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with Lilibet in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday as they donned matching beekeeper suits and gathered honey in their backyard—no formalwear required.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Dua Lipa Finally Leans Into Bridal Style
She's dressing for her new relationship status.
-
Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Gilded Sequin Dress
Naturally, the look made a major impact.
-
Prince William Is Aiming for a "Diana Reboot of the Monarchy" When He Becomes King
The Prince of Wales is taking inspiration from his late mother.
-
Royal Family Is Open to "Public Scrutiny" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home, Frogmore Cottage, Sits Unused
Property expert Robin Edwards tells 'Marie Claire' that there's multiple options for the historic home.
-
Meghan Markle Says Life as a Working Royal Mom Wasn't How She "Envisioned It"
"I was like, 'Oh gosh I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip.'"
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Photographer Reveals Unseen Photo—and How He Wrangled the Royal Kids
Somebody had to call in the bribes.
-
Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding
The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.
-
Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day
The late Queen shared her expertise when it came to a touching tradition.
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and These Two Products Have Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry to Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
"Love wins."
-
The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.