Kim Kardashian Has Been Accused of Ripping Off Her New Perfume Bottle

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian revealed that the bottle for her latest fragrance, KKW Body, would be an exact model of her own body. Kim documented the process of having her torso molded for the project on Instagram:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle," she explained in the caption of a picture of her body slathered in plaster for the mold.

Work in progress @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 25, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Then, last night, Kim unveiled the finished, sculpture-like bottle on her Instagram Story. The bottle features Kim's chest and hips, but not her arms, legs, or head.

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans took to Twitter to point out similarities between Kim's new KKW Body bottle and Jean Paul Gaultier's 1993 perfume Classique bottle.

Same old attention seeking tactics from Kim Kardashian 🤦🏽‍♀️



And this is the reason why Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic perfume is called Classique. #nothingbeatstheoriginal pic.twitter.com/lSd07aB5wn — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) April 24, 2018

Well done to @KimKardashian for making her perfume bottle in the shape of her body. Just the 15 years behind Jean Paul Gaultier 👏🏼 — Dan (@DanHindmarsh16) April 26, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There’s no originality in this new Kim perfume it’s literally a sound bite off of jean-Paul gaultier classique women’s bottle — David Williams (@DWill4TheThrill) April 26, 2018

Kim really thinks we all want her body so she made it perfume bottle. The ego. It’s a bootleg version of the Jean Paul Gaultier original body shaped perfume. pic.twitter.com/jtTPCIfcyx — Maylin || #ᴅᴇᴊᴀᴠᴜ #Eu_De_Vixx (@Blushownu514) April 27, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim Kardashian’s new perfume bottle looks like Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique and Alexandros of Antioch’s Venus de Milo sculpture had a baby. #KKWBODY — eloise (@eloisemlr) April 26, 2018

Kim K doing what Jean Paul Gaultier did with his perfume years ago goodbyeeee — Rochelle L. 🇨🇲 (@_rellzbby) April 26, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The bottle of Kim Kardashian new fragrance is kind of a knock off of Jean Paul Gaultier’s CLASSIQUE perfume. Or maybe she was just inspired by it... — Erwin (@Erwiin_) April 26, 2018

Jean Paul Gaultier even responded to the controversy, appearing to throw shade at the KKW bottle on Instagram.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Keeping up with the fragrance's news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier," the Parisian house captioned the photo, in what seems to be a reference to Kim's long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Which some fans were HERE for.

My favorite thing that’s happened all day is the Jean Paul Gaultier Instagram shading Kim Kardashian for stealing their bottle design. pic.twitter.com/qzc5Vq1dVN — libin (@SOMALITHOTTIE) April 27, 2018

"Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle," Kim told Cosmopolitan.com when asked about the comparison to the Gaultier bottles. "It's iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles."

She also revealed that the body molds weren't just used for miniatures—apparently a full-sized naked Kim sculpture exists, too.

"We were making a mold of my body for the fragrance, but we were also making it to make a big sculpture," she said.