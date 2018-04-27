Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Has Been Accused of Ripping Off Her New Perfume Bottle

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian revealed that the bottle for her latest fragrance, KKW Body, would be an exact model of her own body. Kim documented the process of having her torso molded for the project on Instagram:

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle," she explained in the caption of a picture of her body slathered in plaster for the mold.

Work in progress @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Then, last night, Kim unveiled the finished, sculpture-like bottle on her Instagram Story. The bottle features Kim's chest and hips, but not her arms, legs, or head.

Instagram
Fans took to Twitter to point out similarities between Kim's new KKW Body bottle and Jean Paul Gaultier's 1993 perfume Classique bottle.

Jean Paul Gaultier even responded to the controversy, appearing to throw shade at the KKW bottle on Instagram.

Keeping up with the fragrance's news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier

A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jpgaultierofficial) on

"Keeping up with the fragrance's news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier," the Parisian house captioned the photo, in what seems to be a reference to Kim's long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Which some fans were HERE for.

"Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle," Kim told Cosmopolitan.com when asked about the comparison to the Gaultier bottles. "It's iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles."

She also revealed that the body molds weren't just used for miniatures—apparently a full-sized naked Kim sculpture exists, too.

"We were making a mold of my body for the fragrance, but we were also making it to make a big sculpture," she said.

