Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to 1996 in an Archival Versace Sheer Lace and Chainmail Dress

Kim Kardashian is currently in Venice for the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez . After wearing a Balenciaga bandeau bra and matching maxi skirt earlier in the week, Kardashian decided to up the ante for the wedding ceremony itself on June 27. For the very special occasion, the SKIMS founder opted for a jaw-dropping vintage Versace dress from the '90s.

Photographed hopping on to one of Venice's water taxis, Kardashian was seen wearing a partially sheer lace and chainmail dress from Gianni Versace's Fall 1996 RTW collection.

The reality star accessorized her incredible gown with two diamond necklaces from Moussaieff Jewellers. A pair of Saint Laurent SL 740 Sunglasses completed Kardashian's wedding guest outfit.

Kim Kardashian wearing a vintage Versace gown in Venice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian taking a water taxi in Venice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian's unbelievable gown was originally worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who walked the runway for Versace's Fall 1996 RTW show.

Claudia Schiffer walking the runway for the Gianni Versace Fall 1996 Ready to Wear show. (Image credit: Davide Maestri/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Kim traveled by water taxi to the wedding, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, off of Venice, with sister Khloé Kardashian. Khloé's outfit couldn't have been more different from Kim's archival Versace dress. Instead, Khloé emitted princess vibes in a baby pink sequin Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture Gown, featuring a dramatic floor-length cape covered in pink feathers.

Khloé Kardashian wearing a Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture Gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian in Venice on June 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, Khloé chose a Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Drop Necklace, while she carried a pink Ahikoza The Amina Top Handle Bag, which retails for $675.