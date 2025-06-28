Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to 1996 in an Archival Versace Sheer Lace and Chainmail Dress
The vintage gown was originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer.
Kim Kardashian is currently in Venice for the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. After wearing a Balenciaga bandeau bra and matching maxi skirt earlier in the week, Kardashian decided to up the ante for the wedding ceremony itself on June 27. For the very special occasion, the SKIMS founder opted for a jaw-dropping vintage Versace dress from the '90s.
Photographed hopping on to one of Venice's water taxis, Kardashian was seen wearing a partially sheer lace and chainmail dress from Gianni Versace's Fall 1996 RTW collection.
The reality star accessorized her incredible gown with two diamond necklaces from Moussaieff Jewellers. A pair of Saint Laurent SL 740 Sunglasses completed Kardashian's wedding guest outfit.
Kardashian's unbelievable gown was originally worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who walked the runway for Versace's Fall 1996 RTW show.
Kim traveled by water taxi to the wedding, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, off of Venice, with sister Khloé Kardashian. Khloé's outfit couldn't have been more different from Kim's archival Versace dress. Instead, Khloé emitted princess vibes in a baby pink sequin Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture Gown, featuring a dramatic floor-length cape covered in pink feathers.
For accessories, Khloé chose a Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Drop Necklace, while she carried a pink Ahikoza The Amina Top Handle Bag, which retails for $675.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.