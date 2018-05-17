It's been a busy week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—and today, just two days ahead of the royal wedding, they were spotted arriving at Windsor Castle to rehearse for their big day.

The bride-to-be is even wearing an all-white ensemble, waving at fans who have already started lining up in the streets for a chance to get a glimpse of the bride and groom in person.



Getty Images

Splash News

Kate Middleton and Prince William followed closely behind the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Getty Images

Kensington Palace tweeted: "Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today."



Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at the #RoyalWedding, including regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/O9tT0cVKC2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Before the rehearsal, Meghan released a statement addressing her father's health and officially confirming her father wouldn't be attending the wedding. She also thanked everyone who has offered support.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Despite the drama that's ensued this week, it seems the royal wedding will go on!