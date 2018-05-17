Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted at Windsor Castle

The future royal is, of course, wearing white.

Getty Images

It's been a busy week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—and today, just two days ahead of the royal wedding, they were spotted arriving at Windsor Castle to rehearse for their big day.

The bride-to-be is even wearing an all-white ensemble, waving at fans who have already started lining up in the streets for a chance to get a glimpse of the bride and groom in person.

Getty Images
Splash News
Kate Middleton and Prince William followed closely behind the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Getty Images

Kensington Palace tweeted: "Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today."

Before the rehearsal, Meghan released a statement addressing her father's health and officially confirming her father wouldn't be attending the wedding. She also thanked everyone who has offered support.

Despite the drama that's ensued this week, it seems the royal wedding will go on!

