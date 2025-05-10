Beyoncé has shown herself to be a fan of Meghan Markle on numerous occasions, and the feeling is most definitely mutual. Case in point: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry were photographed attending the fifth night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9.

The "Halo" singer revealed Harry and Meghan's presence at her star-studded tour date by sharing a photo of the royals on her official website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen cozying up in what looked like a VIP box, and they both chose the perfect outfits for the glitzy occasion.

Prince Harry leaned into Cowboy Carter's country roots by wearing a dark green cowboy hat with a faded green shirt, which he wore over a black T-shirt and jeans. Duchess Meghan, meanwhile, put a chic twist on the country music theme by wearing a Carolina Herrera Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Denim Midi Dress. Unsurprisingly, the Sussexes looked extremely loved-up during their date night at Beyoncé's concert, and fans reportedly spotted the couple dancing, via the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles. (Image credit: beyonce.com)

Unfortunately, Meghan's Carolina Herrera dress is from a past season and has since sold out. Any fans hoping to recreate the duchess's Cowboy Carter outfit won't have any trouble finding dupes, however, as denim dresses are very much on-trend this season.

Duchess Meghan shared additional photos of the evening on Instagram, with the caption, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

