Meghan Markle Does Date Night in a Denim Carolina Herrera Dress at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
The Sussexes were photographed enjoying Beyoncé's performance while dancing in the VIP box.
Beyoncé has shown herself to be a fan of Meghan Markle on numerous occasions, and the feeling is most definitely mutual. Case in point: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry were photographed attending the fifth night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9.
The "Halo" singer revealed Harry and Meghan's presence at her star-studded tour date by sharing a photo of the royals on her official website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen cozying up in what looked like a VIP box, and they both chose the perfect outfits for the glitzy occasion.
Prince Harry leaned into Cowboy Carter's country roots by wearing a dark green cowboy hat with a faded green shirt, which he wore over a black T-shirt and jeans. Duchess Meghan, meanwhile, put a chic twist on the country music theme by wearing a Carolina Herrera Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Denim Midi Dress. Unsurprisingly, the Sussexes looked extremely loved-up during their date night at Beyoncé's concert, and fans reportedly spotted the couple dancing, via the Daily Mail.
Unfortunately, Meghan's Carolina Herrera dress is from a past season and has since sold out. Any fans hoping to recreate the duchess's Cowboy Carter outfit won't have any trouble finding dupes, however, as denim dresses are very much on-trend this season.
Duchess Meghan shared additional photos of the evening on Instagram, with the caption, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan recently revealed she wanted to set up Prince Harry with Kourtney Kardashian, just before he met Duchess Meghan. "I walked in and saw Kourtney Kardashian with Princess Beatrice," Ryan said of a party she attended in London (via Hello! magazine). "I went straight over to her because I knew who she was. I'm so invested in the Kardashians and their reality show." As Beatrice was in attendance, Prince Harry's name came up in conversation when Kardashian asked for suggestions of potential eligible bachelors. Instead, Kardashian married Blink-182's Travis Barker, and Harry announced his engagement to former actress Meghan in November 2017.
