Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Photographer Reveals Unseen Photo—and How He Wrangled the Royal Kids
Somebody had to call in the bribes.
It seems like yesterday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, but on Monday, May 19, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion by posting some never-before-seen photos of herself with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Instagram—but another person who took part in the couple's big day also revealed a rare photo.
Celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also took Harry and Meghan's engagement portraits, shared a TikTok divulging his secrets to capturing the perfect royal wedding photos. The photography pro admitted that it "was scary to say the least" to be asked to take such "historic" wedding portraits.
"Nobody knew I was going to do the engagement pictures, so there was no pressure," he explained. "With this one, they announced everybody before." Lubomirski said he'd "constantly get messages on Instagram" ahead of the big day telling him "don't screw it up."
Lubomirski and his wife attended Harry and Meghan's ceremony as guests, since he wasn't photographing the wedding itself. Afterward, he headed to the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle for the formal photos—but not before getting some good advice from a royal nanny.
@alexi.lubomirski ♬ original sound - Alexi Lubomirski
"Before Meghan came in, I heard the kids, the pageboys and the bridesmaids, and these were young children and of course they were getting bored and misbehaving," he said. "And one of the nannies said to them, 'If you're good, you're gonna get Smarties!'"
"For some reason that stuck in my head," Lubomirski added.
Before it came time to take the official portraits, the photographer asked Prince Harry for any advice on photographing the Royal Family—and he said it was all down to his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. "You know, they're very old, they've taken so many pictures in their life," the Duke of Sussex told Lubomirski. "If you don't get it quickly they're going to just move out."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
With this in mind, the photographer tried to gather everyone as quickly as possible, comparing the mood to "a Thanksgiving family event when you're trying to get kids to come in for a group photo." When they were running about five minutes behind, Lubomirski apologized to Queen Elizabeth and she replied, "It’s not me you need to worry about," referring to Prince Philip.
But when things got hectic, it was the nanny's comment that saved the day. "At one point, none of the kids were looking at me," Lubomirski said. "They're all running around and I could see the [late] Queen shuffling in her seat. So I suddenly shouted, 'Who likes Smarties?'"
The line was a hit. "Harry suddenly said 'me!' and everyone laughed and smiled," the photographer recalled.
Lubomirski went on to share some of the portraits he took from the day, including one outtake that didn't make the cut. In the photo, Meghan and Harry are sitting on the same steps in the castle's rose garden where one of their official wedding photos was taken, but both the duke and duchess are looking down at their hands.
"It was their first moment as a married couple where they were just alone and there was this sense of relief and beauty and joy and they just slumped on the stairs," he said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Rihanna Arrives Fashionably Late at Cannes
Emphasis on the word "fashionable."
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Careful Not to Overwhelm" Future King Prince George
"I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation."
-
Dakota Johnson Just Elevated My Go-To Easy Hairstyle With a Simple Accessory
This Cannes Film Festival look lives rent-free in my head.
-
Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding
The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.
-
Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day
The late Queen shared her expertise when it came to a touching tradition.
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and These Two Products Have Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry to Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
"Love wins."
-
The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Broke the Same Tradition as King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ceremony
It made the day much more in line with the average wedding.
-
London Residents "Shocked" After Prince Harry Rang "Wrong" Doorbell Searching for Friend's House
"I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."
-
Why Princess Diana Regretted Mentioning One Former Lover in Her BBC 'Panorama' Interview, According to Royal Expert
"She had said, if you remember, that she was in love with him."