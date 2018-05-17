Meghan Markle Gives Official Statement About Her Father

Meghan Markle has given her first official statement regarding her father, Thomas Markle, and whether he'll be at her wedding on Saturday.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in the statement released by Kensington Palace. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," she continued. "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday. "

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

The statement follows a whirlwind of news about her father, his health, and whether he'd make the trip to Windsor for Saturday's events. Last weekend it was discovered that Thomas Makle had faked paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daugther's wedding to Prince Harry. Markle also revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was experiencing chest pain from stress. He reportedly checked himself into the hospital again this week and underwent heart surgery.