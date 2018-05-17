Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
2
This Summer's Must-Read: 'The Favorite Sister'
Emilia-clarke-cannes
3
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
4
The 5 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Shannon Woodward
5
Shannon Woodward Has Her Own 'Westworld' Theories

Meghan Markle Gives Official Statement About Her Father

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support."

Getty Images

Meghan Markle has given her first official statement regarding her father, Thomas Markle, and whether he'll be at her wedding on Saturday.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in the statement released by Kensington Palace. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," she continued. "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday. "

The statement follows a whirlwind of news about her father, his health, and whether he'd make the trip to Windsor for Saturday's events. Last weekend it was discovered that Thomas Makle had faked paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daugther's wedding to Prince Harry. Markle also revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was experiencing chest pain from stress. He reportedly checked himself into the hospital again this week and underwent heart surgery.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
People Are Sharing Hilarious #RoyalPickUpLines
christina aguilera demi lovato Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Released a Song
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Spotted with Louis and Charlotte
Katy Perry Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest Made Everyone Uncomfortable on Idol
Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Still Talking to TMZ
Are J.Lo and A-Rod Getting Engaged Soon?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Promote Deadpool 2
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away
Thomas Markle Suffering Heart Attack Meghan Markle's Father Checking Into Hospital
Kelvin Hayden  Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden