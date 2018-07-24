Today's Top Stories
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Engaged

Six years in the making!

Surprise! Karlie Kloss and Josh Kusher are engaged. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over six years, made it official a couple weeks ago on vacation and announced the news today.

Karlie confirmed the news on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of the two of them on the water during sunset. She captioned the post, "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over" along with an emoji of an engagement ring.

As for the details of the engagement, “He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," according to a source from People. The source also added, “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”


After Karlie confirmed the news, Josh posted an Instagram of Karlie and captioned the photo, "fiancé " with a red heart emoji.

fiancé ❤️

Karlie and Josh first started dating in June 2012 after Karlie brought him as a date to the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party. It's unclear how they originally met, and they've kept their relationship very private over the years. Josh is the brother of Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the president of the United States, but openly labels himself as a Democrat.

Congrats to the happy couple! Get a very detailed timeline of their relationship, below.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Dating History
