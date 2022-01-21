Surprise! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Are Parents
They welcomed a baby via surrogate.
By Neha Prakash published
Congrats are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who announced on Friday, January 21, that they had welcomed a new baby via surrogate. They posted a joint statement to Instagram to share the news, saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
The actress, 39, and singer, 29, were first rumored to be dating in 2017 after attending the Met Gala together and made things official in 2018. They were engaged in July of that same year and got married in Jodhpur, India, in December 2018. (If their slew of wedding festivities are any indication, this baby is in store for one hell of a first birthday party.)
Chopra Jonas has spoken candidly several times about her desire to start a family with her husband. In 2019, she told InStyle, "I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"
And during a Vanity Fair cover shoot in November 2021, The Matrix Resurrections star said children are "a big part of our desire for the future." She added that she and Nick are OK slowing down their careers to be able to raise kids. "We’re both okay with that."
Jonas's famous family has yet to publicly comment on their younger brother's new status as a dad, but Priyanka and Nick's baby is the newest addition to a growing gaggle of cousins. Kevin and Danielle Jonas already have two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena Rose, 7, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed a girl, Willa, on July 22, 2020.
As Marie Claire’s senior news and culture editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture, and current events from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop 'shipping. She loves a hot-take, has an extensive knowledge of award shows, and knows the astrological signs of everyone in the royal family and the 'Friends' cast. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
