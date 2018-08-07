Serena Williams has shared a frank and honest statement about suffering from “postpartum emotions” after giving birth to her first baby, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams posted a note to Instagram saying that she had been struggling to bring herself out of “a funk," having seen the heaviest defeat of her career last week in San Jose when the tennis superstar won just a single game against Johanna Konta.

Taking to Instagram to speak openly on the realities of motherhood, 36-year-old Williams wrote: “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

The sports icon, who gave birth to Alexis last September and suffered from life-threatening complications in the process, went on to explain that opening up about her feelings had reassured her that they were normal “I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with,” she said. “I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there.”

Serena went on to express empathy with other mothers, adding: “I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. That means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"

The post from the Wimbledon runner-up also comes after she withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Saturday, citing "personal reasons."



It’s refreshing and critical to see one of the eminent sports stars of our generation choosing to vocalize the realities of motherhood.