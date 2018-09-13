Day 3 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
Today's Top Stories
1
14 Cozy, Affordable Fall Sweaters to Stock Up On
Celebration For Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" Final Season - Arrivals
2
Ashley Benson Says Her IG Was Hacked
image
3
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image
4
The 21 Best Horror Movies of 2018
Abortion doula in the south
5
Abortion Doulas Prepare to Fight for Roe v. Wade

Zoë Kravitz Didn't Expect 'Big Little Lies' to Resonate With Fans Like It Did

"[The complexity] is the thing that attracted all of us to the characters."

image
image
Getty ImagesRandy Holmes

The Big Little Lies cast has wrapped up filming season two, and they're closer than ever. In Harper's BAZAAR's October issue, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Bonnie Carlson on BLL, reveals the empowering dynamic on set between co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and the rest of the female crew.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Our crew right now, on Big Little Lies, is great. There are so many women on our set—it’s so cool. I feel a different kind of energy, this feminine energy," she says in the HBZ interview with Reese Witherspoon. "Not only because the cast is dominated by women, but also because props and costume and grips and lighting and camera operators are too. My experience doing all my emotional scenes, I’ve never felt so safe and supported. It’s really allowing me to go to a deeper place."

Kravitz also admits that she totally did not expect BLL to resonate with fans as much as it did. She did, however, know that it touched on important female topics and brilliantly illustrated the complexity of each of the characters.

"I knew that it touched on some really important things, and that it was a nice mix of parenting and female friendship, and also that it incorporated real issues and dealt with domestic violence in a way that had never really been done before."

"[The complexity] is the thing that attracted all of us to the characters. I don’t think I realized that not only were we as actors and artists hungry to do that, but people are hungry to see it and receive it," she continues. "It’s a similar thing with the Harry Potter spin-off sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which I have coming out in November. It’s been such a crazy experience being part of an epic world that has such an incredible fan base. It’s similar to filming the second season of Big Little Lies. The excitement can be turned into pressure for it to be great. But that also creates motivation."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Read Reese Witherspoon's full Harper's BAZAAR interview with Zoë Kravitz here.

Related Stories
image
Meryl Streep Is Joining 'Big Little Lies'
image
'Big Little Lies' Season Two Explainer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebration For Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" Final Season - Arrivals Ashley Benson Says Her IG Was Hacked
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
image Meghan Markle Doesn't Know Who to Trust Anymore
image
34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years
Rachel Lindsay And Property Brothers Visit "Extra" Will Jonathan Scott Sign Up for 'The Bachelor?'
image I Can't Stop Staring At This Picture of Baby True
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan's Birthday vs. Wedding Thank You Cards
image Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Huge Chest Tattoo