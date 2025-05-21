The worlds that author Liane Moriarty weaves are so ripe for television that networks and streamers have a habit of extending adaptations of her work from limited series to ongoing ones. HBO did it with Big Little Lies , and now Hulu is also following suit. On May 21, Nine Perfect Strangers returns for a second season, somewhat in the form of an anthology, with only Nicole Kidman reprising her role as Masha Dmitrichenko.

The first season of the Hulu series was set at a California wellness retreat gone wrong, when the nine guests uncover secrets about themselves and the mastermind resort director played by Kidman, including the fact that they’re all being nonconsensually microdosed with a psychoactive drug. In season 2, Masha takes her tactics to a fresh, snowy locale where she meets a new set of characters. Ahead, learn more about the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 cast, including the nine new guests checking into the Austrian Alps Zauberwald resort.

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Nicole Kidman ’s Masha, the Russian wellness retreat owner who secretly microdoses her guests, is the only returning character to the series. As revealed by the end of season 1, she was microdosing her patients to test if she could see her late daughter Tatiana, who died in a car crash at age 7, by using psychedelics.

Kidman, 57, is one of the most prolific Hollywood actresses alive. She’s been nominated for five Oscars , winning one for The Hours, and three Emmy Awards , winning two for Big Little Lies. After breaking onto the scene via films like Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, and Batman Forever, she’s more recently become a TV darling with vehicles like The Perfect Couple , Expats, and Special Ops: Lioness. Often dubbed the hardest-working woman in showbiz , Kidman has also become a cultural phenomenon for her beloved AMC Theatres commercial .

Murray Bartlett as Brian

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Brian is a guest at the resort, hoping to outrun a public scandal involving his job as a former children’s TV host. Bartlett called the role “an actor’s dream” at the show’s premiere.

Australian actor Murray Bartlett ’s career in Hollywood began in the early 2000s, but he became a household name for his role in the first season of The White Lotus in 2021. His performance as hotel manager Armond earned him an Emmy. Bartlett, 54, followed that up with a guest appearance opposite Nick Offerman on The Last of Us in a critically acclaimed episode that gained him another Emmy nomination. He has also appeared on shows like Sex and the City , and in leading roles on Looking, HBO’s hit 2010s LGBTQ+ drama , Welcome to Chippendales, and Physical.

Christine Baranski as Victoria

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Christine Baranski’s Victoria is a wealthy woman who arrives at the resort with her younger lover (Aras Aydin) and estranged daughter ( Annie Murphy ).

Baranski, 73, is a veteran of both stage and screen. Her resume includes films like Cruel Intentions and The Birdcage, several musicals like Chicago and Mamma Mia!, and TV shows like The Good Wife, The Gilded Age, and Cybill. Her stage credits include The Real Thing, Rumors, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. She has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards (winning 1) and 2 Tony Awards (winning both).

Aras Aydın as Matteo

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Aras Aydin plays Matteo, Victoria’s younger lover.

Aydin, 36, is a Turkish actor who had exclusively acted in his native language before Nine Perfect Strangers. He was a regular on the Turkish series Cherry Season, Canevim, Siyah Kalp, and Aldatmak.

Annie Murphy as Imogen

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Imogen is Victoria’s estranged daughter who bonds with Peter (Henry Golding) over their difficult parental relationships.

Annie Murphy , 38, broke out on the Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek, for which she won an Emmy. Following that, she led the series Kevin Can F**k Himself, and appeared in Russian Doll and Black Mirror .

Dolly de Leon as Agnes

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Dolly de Leon plays Agnes, a former nun seeking forgiveness for something in her past.

de Leon, 56, is a Filipino actress who gained Western recognition after her scene-stealing performance in Triangle of Sadness in 2022. She began her career in the Philippines in films like 2019’s Verdict and 2021’s History of Ha.

King Princess as Tina

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) plays Tina, a talented but unhappy pianist who came to Zauberwald with her girlfriend Wolfie, hoping to find rest and relaxation.

This is the first acting role for King Princess, 26, who is primarily a Brooklyn-based indie pop musician . She is notably signed to Mark Ronson's label Zelig Records and frequently collaborates with the Grammy-winning recording artist, and her songs have appeared in hit shows and movies like Arcane, Bottoms, Hacks , and The Morning Show.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Wolfie accompanies her girlfriend Tina to the resort, but her over-eagerness conflicts with the spa vacation Tina was hoping for.

British actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers, 33, broke out on The CW show The Originals in 2014. Since then, she has appeared on TV shows Legends of Tomorrow, Of Kings and Prophets, and The Undeclared War, as well as in The Kissing Booth film franchise.

Henry Golding as Peter

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Henry Golding plays Peter, a man hoping to reconnect with his billionaire father. At the resort, he bonds with Imogen (Annie Murphy), who is experiencing a similar dynamic with her mom.

Golding, 38, is best known for starring in films like the hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians , A Simple Favor , Last Christmas, and The Gentlemen. Nine Perfect Strangers is the British actor’s first serialized television appearance.

Mark Strong as David

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

David is an emotionally detached billionaire who comes to the resort with his son, Peter (Henry Golding).

Mark Strong , 61, is a British actor known for films like Sherlock Holmes (2009), Green Lantern, Zero Dark Thirty, The Imitation Game, and the Kingsman series. He has appeared on television as well, on American shows like Low Winter Sun and The Penguin and British serials like Temple and Deep State.

Lena Olin as Helena

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Helena is Masha’s former mentor who invites her protégée to run a new mountaintop resort called Zauberwald.

Lena Olin , 70, is a decorated Swedish actress known for her collaborative relationship with the legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. She appeared in a few of his films—Face to Face, Fanny and Alexander, and After the Rehearsal—before breaking out internationally via The Unbearable Lightness of Being in 1988. Since then, she has been acclaimed for performances in films like Chocolat and Enemies, A Love Story, and on the hit ABC TV show Alias.

Lucas Englander as Martin

(Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Lucas Englander plays Martin, Helena’s sidekick installed at Zauberwald to keep Masha in line and avoid another scandal.