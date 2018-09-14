image
Today's Top Stories
1
Find The Candidate That Aligns With Your Values
FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Inside
2
Cole Sprouse Posted a Topless Photo of Lili
date rape drugs, undercover colors
3
This Dime-Sized Test Can Tell If Your Drink's Safe
image
4
The Best New Wedding Songs of 2018
2016 Angel Ball
5
Khloé Kardashian Chose Baby True's Legal Guardian

Blake Lively Accidentally Wore a See-Through Shirt on the Red Carpet

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2018
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

Blake Lively has been engaging in a rather iconic fashion parade to celebrate her new movie, A Simple Favor. The actress has appeared in everything from plaid-on-plaid and plaid-on-plaid-on-plaid to all-highlighter green and three-piece suits. But for the latest stop on her press tour, Blake Lively chose an all-black menswear suit that was drastically more statement-making than she expected—a discovery she made at the very last minute.

Last night, Jimmy Fallon complimented Lively on her premiere lewk and she broke down the whole scenario for him. "It's actually a men's suit, believe it or not," she told Fallon. "It is, but what nobody really realizes is: See the look of horror on my face? Like I kind of have a J.Lo face, but I also have a look of [terror face]? It's because I didn't realize the shirt was see-through, because it's a menswear shirt, I didn't realize they made see-through [men's shirts]."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lively proceeded to explain that after making the discovery she called the hotel's mechanical department in search of duct tape, reassuring them that no, a pipe had not broken, she just needed some tape to cover her "tatas." "I was just worried because I was wearing this thing and when I opened my arms around people it just was like..." she said gesturing to the complete open-nakedness of what would have been her sheer shirt.

'A Simple Favor' New York Premiere
Getty ImagesJimi Celeste

She obviously made it to the red carpet in one, not-completely-exposed piece, but felt nervous the whole time (hence her J.Lo-terror face), especially when she was getting photographed and got catcalled about something unexpected as she explains to Fallon just after the one-minute mark:

You are amazing, Blake.

Related Stories
image
Blake Lively Wore Tartan for the Met After Party
image
Melania Trump & Blake Lively Take on the Same Suit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
GOOD+ Foundation "An Evening Of Comedy + Music" Benefit Chrissy Teigen is a Big Fan of Eating Her Placenta
Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3 Eugenie's Wedding Dress Code Differs from Meghan's
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2016 Angel Ball Khloé Kardashian Chose Baby True's Legal Guardian
FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Inside Cole Sprouse Posted a Topless Photo of Lili
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Outline Plans For Heads Together Ahead Of The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon You're About to See a Lot More of Kate Middleton
National Service Of Thanksgiving To Celebrate The Queen's 90th Birthday This Is How You Pronounce Princess Eugenie's Name
image Zoë Kravitz Had No Idea 'BLL' Would Be So Popular
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Celebration For Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" Final Season - Arrivals Ashley Benson Says Her IG Was Hacked