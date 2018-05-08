Blake Lively Went Full Tartan for the Met Gala After Party

Last night, Blake Lively made a big statement (like needs-a-bus-to-transport-your-dress statement) at the Met Gala in an elaborate Versace gown that gave off major Guinevere vibes.

Getty Images

The dress was so big she had to take an actual party bus to the event, and the bodice alone took 600 hours to embroider. One of the last to arrive, Blake's was an appropriately show- stopping ending appearance on the red carpet.

For the after-party, the actress changed into a more casual, but equally WOW look. She chose a full tartan ensemble with spangle fringe thigh-high boots and matching mini skirt. She topped the look off with a mismatched plaid coat:

Splash News

Splash News

As for her beauty look, Blake took out the carefully crafted, sunburst bun she wore on the red carpet:

Getty Images

Literally letting her hair down for the after party to create a look anyone who's had her hair in a bun all day can relate to:

Splash News

The free, loose curls look gorgeous and give off the perfect more relaxed look for an after party...it also probably feels really good to get your hair out of the tight knot, not to mention taking off that huge train after a long night.

Earlier in the night, Blake also shared a look at her killer nail game on Insta:

Instagram

Never say this woman doesn't come to play.