The 2025 Met Gala is quickly approaching and team Marie Claire is already in full prep mode. The stories have been assigned and the evening-of schedule has been set—now all there is to do is sit back and wait for the attendees to roll in. However, it seems that Blake Lively has begun the festivities early.

Last night, the Another Simple Favor star attended Time magazine's annual Time100 Gala alongside Serena Williams and Demi Moore. She walked red carpet like it was the Met's staircase. One of the evening's nominees, Lively was the picture of glamour in a corseted gown with drapey, off-the-shoulder detailing. The dusty mauve number had a narrow, column shape, made voluminous by a skirt-train hybrid that billowed out behind her.

Though the piece was actually created by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, it closely resembled a Versace dress she wore almost three years ago to the day.

Blake Lively walked the TIME 100 Gala red carpet in a mauve column dress with a coordinating train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 2, 2022, Lively walked the actual Met Steps for the Costume Exhibit's yearly soiree. Honoring the exhibit's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the actor arrived dressed as a high-fashion Lady Liberty. She wore a blue-green gown, inspired by the statue's rusted sheen, then quick-changed into a dazzling copper-colored look.

Created by former creative director Donatella Versace, the dress was meticulously embellished with ornate beadwork in shades of copper, gold, and brass. Like Lively's Time100 look, it too boasted a sweetheart neckline and a streamlined column shape, with a massive skirt-like taffeta train. Even the colors were somewhat similar—albeit, one was metallic.

Blake Lively attended the 2022 Met Gala in a State of Liberty-inspired copper gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively's red carpet accessories were also of a similar nature. For both events, the star chose statement earrings made of bright seafoam green stones. For Thursday's red carpet, she selected matching bangles and cocktail rings over metallic opera gloves.

Her Time 100 earrings were nearly identical to the pair she wore in '22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively hasn't yet confirmed whether she'll be attending this year's Met Gala. If she ends up sitting out, this look might very well be the closest fans get.

