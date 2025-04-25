Blake Lively's Time100 Gala Dress Pays Tribute to Her Own 2022 Met Gala Look
Looks like the first Monday in May came early this year.
The 2025 Met Gala is quickly approaching and team Marie Claire is already in full prep mode. The stories have been assigned and the evening-of schedule has been set—now all there is to do is sit back and wait for the attendees to roll in. However, it seems that Blake Lively has begun the festivities early.
Last night, the Another Simple Favor star attended Time magazine's annual Time100 Gala alongside Serena Williams and Demi Moore. She walked red carpet like it was the Met's staircase. One of the evening's nominees, Lively was the picture of glamour in a corseted gown with drapey, off-the-shoulder detailing. The dusty mauve number had a narrow, column shape, made voluminous by a skirt-train hybrid that billowed out behind her.
Though the piece was actually created by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, it closely resembled a Versace dress she wore almost three years ago to the day.
On May 2, 2022, Lively walked the actual Met Steps for the Costume Exhibit's yearly soiree. Honoring the exhibit's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the actor arrived dressed as a high-fashion Lady Liberty. She wore a blue-green gown, inspired by the statue's rusted sheen, then quick-changed into a dazzling copper-colored look.
Created by former creative director Donatella Versace, the dress was meticulously embellished with ornate beadwork in shades of copper, gold, and brass. Like Lively's Time100 look, it too boasted a sweetheart neckline and a streamlined column shape, with a massive skirt-like taffeta train. Even the colors were somewhat similar—albeit, one was metallic.
Lively's red carpet accessories were also of a similar nature. For both events, the star chose statement earrings made of bright seafoam green stones. For Thursday's red carpet, she selected matching bangles and cocktail rings over metallic opera gloves.
Lively hasn't yet confirmed whether she'll be attending this year's Met Gala. If she ends up sitting out, this look might very well be the closest fans get.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Hailey Bieber Dives Into a Rare-for-Her Color Trend
The Rhode founder ditched her trusty neutrals while accepting a major award.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Why Would I Splurge on Beauty Products When These Under-$50 Sephora Finds Exist?
How an editor really shops.
By Siena Gagliano
-
How Serena Williams Subverts Old Hollywood Style
The dress is modern, but the accessories are vintage glam.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She walked out of a Hollister catalog.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus's New Signature Look Is So Different Than Any of Her Past Eras
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Choosing These Retro Sneakers Over Every Other Shoe Trend
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
By Emma Childs
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Necklace Stack Subtly Nods to Her Husband and Baby
No wonder she wears it constantly.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Florence Pugh Takes the Pointe Shoe Trend Center Stage With a Bustier Dress and Naked Trench Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
It's the most impressive accessorizing I've seen in years.
By Kelsey Stiegman