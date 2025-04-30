One thing Blake Lively's going to do is take a long-lost 2010s trend and give it new life. She's done it with floral print crystal jeans and novelty handbags, and, as of April 29, peplum tops.

The Another Simple Favor star is currently in the midst of a fashion-packed press tour promoting her upcoming film. Thus far, looks have retained Lively's signature whimsical flare—usually, with the addition of a citrus-inspired accessory or two.

She tapped into several of the aforementioned details before debuting a new throwback trend on April 29. The actor was dressed entirely in faux black leather, matching a pair of wide-leg pants with a sleeveless top. The blouse had a crew neck and a ruched peplum hem, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2015.

Because this is Lively we're talking about, she styled the noir 'fit with several kitschy accessories, including: $2,895 spiked Christian Louboutin pumps and a sequin Chanel Flap bag.

Blake Lively stepped out in a leather peplum look, with husband Ryan Reynolds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier that day, Lively churned out several different 'fits for various events in New York City. She temporarily shed her multicolor tendencies in favor of all-black—which she wore thrice-over.

She started the day in a tweed vest-and-trousers set with the same silver pumps. This time, however, she swapped bags for a pizza-shaped Judith Leiber clutch. Given that she was attending a pizza party for the movie's cast, it was an appropriate accessory choice.

The same day, she wore a tweed co-ord set, styled with a bejeweled pizza slice bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her second look of the day channeled several of the same elements. Lively wore a simple black cropped tank, which she dressed-up with a ruffled sequin skirt from Rahul Mishra. Like the looks that came before it, she finalized this 'fit with a pair of studded, black leather Louboutins.

Her third look of the day was comprised of a sequin pencil skirt and tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively's latest press circuit will likely last through May 1, when Another Simple Favor drops on Amazon Prime Video. Plenty more novelty bags and 2010s trend sightings are on the street style horizon until then.