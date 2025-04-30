Blake Lively Revives the Peplum Trend With $2,895 Louboutin Heels and a Sequin Chanel Bag

Give her a 2010s trend and watch her thrive.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to &quot;Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes&quot; on April 29, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

One thing Blake Lively's going to do is take a long-lost 2010s trend and give it new life. She's done it with floral print crystal jeans and novelty handbags, and, as of April 29, peplum tops.

The Another Simple Favor star is currently in the midst of a fashion-packed press tour promoting her upcoming film. Thus far, looks have retained Lively's signature whimsical flare—usually, with the addition of a citrus-inspired accessory or two.

She tapped into several of the aforementioned details before debuting a new throwback trend on April 29. The actor was dressed entirely in faux black leather, matching a pair of wide-leg pants with a sleeveless top. The blouse had a crew neck and a ruched peplum hem, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2015.

Because this is Lively we're talking about, she styled the noir 'fit with several kitschy accessories, including: $2,895 spiked Christian Louboutin pumps and a sequin Chanel Flap bag.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" at Minetta Lane Theater

Blake Lively stepped out in a leather peplum look, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Wu CollectionLeather Shell Peplum Top
Jason Wu Collection
Leather Shell Peplum Top

Step-Back
Jeffrey Campbell
Step-Back Pumps

Top Model Jean
LIONESS
Top Model Jean

Earlier that day, Lively churned out several different 'fits for various events in New York City. She temporarily shed her multicolor tendencies in favor of all-black—which she wore thrice-over.

She started the day in a tweed vest-and-trousers set with the same silver pumps. This time, however, she swapped bags for a pizza-shaped Judith Leiber clutch. Given that she was attending a pizza party for the movie's cast, it was an appropriate accessory choice.

Blake Lively is seen on April 29, 2025 in New York City.

The same day, she wore a tweed co-ord set, styled with a bejeweled pizza slice bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Betsey Johnson Sauced Up Crossbody, Multi
Betsey Johnson
Sauced Up Crossbody

Tweed Belted Vest
Ann Taylor
Tweed Belted Vest

Jane パンツ
Amanda Uprichard
Jane Pants

Her second look of the day channeled several of the same elements. Lively wore a simple black cropped tank, which she dressed-up with a ruffled sequin skirt from Rahul Mishra. Like the looks that came before it, she finalized this 'fit with a pair of studded, black leather Louboutins.

Blake Lively is seen in Chinatown on April 29, 2025 in New York City.

Her third look of the day was comprised of a sequin pencil skirt and tank top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Falda the Mira
NBD
Falda the Mira

Gap, Seamless Rib Bralette
Gap
Seamless Rib Bralette

Lively's latest press circuit will likely last through May 1, when Another Simple Favor drops on Amazon Prime Video. Plenty more novelty bags and 2010s trend sightings are on the street style horizon until then.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸