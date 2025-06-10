Blake Lively's Crocheted White Dress Is the Backdrop for Her $51,840 Chanel Novelty Bag
It's so on-brand for the Chanel enthusiast.
Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, and Emma Stone are in their little black dress eras this summer. But on June 9, Blake Lively saw their looks and raised them the ultimate little white dress.
Marking her first A-list affair since April, Lively returned to New York's style scene at the 18th annual Tribeca Artists Dinner. Before dining with Alison Janney, Lucy Liu, and Lily Allen (to name a few VIP guests), the Gossip Girl alum delivered an elevated step-and-repeat.
Like Sienna Miller and Amal Clooney, Lively is her own stylist—and has been for a decade. Most recently, the longtime Chanel enthusiast based her OOTN around a divine daytime essential: a crocheted white dress. Her LWD featured a Bridgerton-esque empire waistline set in semi-sheer florals. The column skirt featured a thigh-high slit on the side, revealing her pearl-embellished pumps from Christian Louboutin—her favorite footwear label, whether she's on or off the red carpet.
From there, Lively dressed down the bridal-ish design with one of her many denim jackets. Her timeless outerwear tapped into the dark denim trend, alongside statement white sleeves and a matching collar. While it's unclear which designer is behind her topper, fashion enthusiasts immediately recognized the A-lister's purse.
Always on board for a novelty bag, Lively sourced her favorite French atelier for the rare Chanel 2019 Scarab Minaudière, which mimics an Egyptian red beetle. The crossbody bag hails from Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel, and has an extravagant price tag to match. The minaudière is listed at $51,840 on various vintage sites. Leave it to Lively to nonchalantly carry a piece of fashion history to dinner.
To ensure all eyes went to her buggy bag, Lively opted for minimal bling. She accessorized with monogrammed drop earrings and mismatched rings, all from—you guessed it—Chanel.
Sure, her purse might not be readily accessible, but it's surprisingly easy to channel the rest of Lively's look. Just pair one of the following LWDs with your favorite denim jacket, striking shoes, and voila: you're ready for an enviable evening—with or without Chanel as your host.
Shop White Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
Doechii Sweeps the 2025 BET Awards in Miu Miu's Viral Bandana Top
