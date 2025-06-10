Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, and Emma Stone are in their little black dress eras this summer. But on June 9, Blake Lively saw their looks and raised them the ultimate little white dress.

Marking her first A-list affair since April, Lively returned to New York's style scene at the 18th annual Tribeca Artists Dinner. Before dining with Alison Janney, Lucy Liu, and Lily Allen (to name a few VIP guests), the Gossip Girl alum delivered an elevated step-and-repeat.

Like Sienna Miller and Amal Clooney, Lively is her own stylist—and has been for a decade. Most recently, the longtime Chanel enthusiast based her OOTN around a divine daytime essential: a crocheted white dress. Her LWD featured a Bridgerton-esque empire waistline set in semi-sheer florals. The column skirt featured a thigh-high slit on the side, revealing her pearl-embellished pumps from Christian Louboutin—her favorite footwear label, whether she's on or off the red carpet.

Blake Lively attends Chanel's Tribeca Dinner in a white crocheted dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Lively dressed down the bridal-ish design with one of her many denim jackets. Her timeless outerwear tapped into the dark denim trend, alongside statement white sleeves and a matching collar. While it's unclear which designer is behind her topper, fashion enthusiasts immediately recognized the A-lister's purse.

Always on board for a novelty bag, Lively sourced her favorite French atelier for the rare Chanel 2019 Scarab Minaudière, which mimics an Egyptian red beetle. The crossbody bag hails from Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel, and has an extravagant price tag to match. The minaudière is listed at $51,840 on various vintage sites. Leave it to Lively to nonchalantly carry a piece of fashion history to dinner.

To ensure all eyes went to her buggy bag, Lively opted for minimal bling. She accessorized with monogrammed drop earrings and mismatched rings, all from—you guessed it—Chanel.

Blake Lively carries fashion history at Chanel's Tribeca dinner: a $51,840 Chanel 2019 Scarab Minaudière. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, her purse might not be readily accessible, but it's surprisingly easy to channel the rest of Lively's look. Just pair one of the following LWDs with your favorite denim jacket, striking shoes, and voila: you're ready for an enviable evening—with or without Chanel as your host.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop White Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively