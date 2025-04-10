Blake Lively Saddles Up to the Horse Girl Aesthetic in a Plaid Jacket and Cowboy Boots
She dressed for the occasion.
Bella Hadid may be fashion's designated horse girl, but I'm sure she'd agree there's room for more in the corral. And over the weekend, Blake Lively made a bid to join the equestrian sisterhood when she attended a horse riding competition with her husband Ryan Reynolds in upstate New York.
The actor is a notorious fan of themed dressing. (Remember when she cosplayed a flower garden for most of her It Ends With Us press tour?) Naturally, she put on her yeehaw best for the April 6 event. Lively was outfitted in shades of cool-toned blue, abandoning her beloved floral prints in favor of a checked plaid shirt jacket.
Her playful outerwear acted as a focal point for her look, layered with an oversize turtleneck sweater in a matching hue and a pair of straight-leg jeans underneath. Ever the fan of early-2000s denim trends, Lively selected a light-wash pair, which came cuffed at the ankles—a Millennial style icon at work.
Lively's footwear was all but predetermined by the horseback riding venue. Staying true to the Western theme, she finished off the 'fit with a pair of brown-hued cowboy boots, which featured an artsy patchwork print.
At first glance, this outfit might look like a departure from her usual embellished suiting. But the monochromatic look could easily be considered Blake Lively's sartorial signature. She loves a head-to-toe palette and regularly wears single-hued outfits—both on and off the red carpet. Royal blue, specifically, is one of the most-worn colors in her closet.
Blake Lively has been laying low in 2025, aside from a handful of press events for her next project, Another Simple Favor. Given the star's penchant for theme dressing, one has to hope her horse girl look is actually promo for a soon-to-be-unveiled film. Maybe it's an adaptation of Lyla Sage's TikTok-famous Rebel Blue Ranch book series? Lively's latest outfit definitely has the Western trend done and dusted.
Shop Blake Lively's Cozy Horse Girl Outfit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
