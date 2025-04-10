Bella Hadid may be fashion's designated horse girl, but I'm sure she'd agree there's room for more in the corral. And over the weekend, Blake Lively made a bid to join the equestrian sisterhood when she attended a horse riding competition with her husband Ryan Reynolds in upstate New York.

The actor is a notorious fan of themed dressing. (Remember when she cosplayed a flower garden for most of her It Ends With Us press tour?) Naturally, she put on her yeehaw best for the April 6 event. Lively was outfitted in shades of cool-toned blue, abandoning her beloved floral prints in favor of a checked plaid shirt jacket.

Her playful outerwear acted as a focal point for her look, layered with an oversize turtleneck sweater in a matching hue and a pair of straight-leg jeans underneath. Ever the fan of early-2000s denim trends, Lively selected a light-wash pair, which came cuffed at the ankles—a Millennial style icon at work.

Blake Lively chose a plaid jacket and cowboy boots for a riding competition in upstate New York. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Lively's footwear was all but predetermined by the horseback riding venue. Staying true to the Western theme, she finished off the 'fit with a pair of brown-hued cowboy boots, which featured an artsy patchwork print.

At first glance, this outfit might look like a departure from her usual embellished suiting. But the monochromatic look could easily be considered Blake Lively's sartorial signature. She loves a head-to-toe palette and regularly wears single-hued outfits—both on and off the red carpet. Royal blue, specifically, is one of the most-worn colors in her closet.

Lively wore teal-colored velvet pants and a matching vest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively has been laying low in 2025, aside from a handful of press events for her next project, Another Simple Favor. Given the star's penchant for theme dressing, one has to hope her horse girl look is actually promo for a soon-to-be-unveiled film. Maybe it's an adaptation of Lyla Sage's TikTok-famous Rebel Blue Ranch book series? Lively's latest outfit definitely has the Western trend done and dusted.

