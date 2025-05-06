Ayo Edebiri’s Ferragamo 2025 Met Gala Look Delivers a Master Class in Tailoring
The savvy actress aced the dress code, as we knew she would.
Truth be told, Ayo Edebiri never needed to walk the 2025 Met Gala red carpet to prove she could embody this year’s theme, “Tailored for You.” The burgeoning actress has already established herself as a style icon who knows her way around a suit. So, it comes as no surprise that tonight, as one of the event’s esteemed host committee members, she soared to the top of the best-dressed list.
Edebiri arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an elegant Ferragamo outfit designed by Maximilian Davis. Her tailored look was defined by a white collared dress decorated with vibrant red beads. Stylist Danielle Goldberg brought Edebiri’s symbolic ensemble to life with a broach-adorned leather suit jacket that swept the floor. She topped off the refined uniform with sheer gloves that delivered a dose of drama.
"This is inspired by my dad, my grandfather, and tailoring,” said Edebiri during an interview on the red carpet.
As for glam, the star opted for her signature style, consisting of sun-kissed bronzer, brown smoky eyeshadow, and a swipe of mauve-toned lipstick. She swept her strands back in a sleek updo embellished with subtle cornrows.
This isn’t Edebiri’s first Met Gala rodeo. The actress made her unforgettable debut last year while wearing a blossoming Loewe halter neck gown. Plastered with hand-painted floral lace and vibrant 3D appliqué flowers, the star’s ethereal column dress championed intricate craftsmanship. Goldberg decorated Edebiri’s look with shimmering Boucheron jewels, including a pair of pendant earrings and an embellished ring.
Makeup artist Dana Delaney created a fresh and dewy look with radiant pink blush and glistening eye shadow to match. Meanwhile, hair stylist Miles Jeffries kept things simple with a slicked back updo that exuded an undeniably polished feel.
Edebiri’s impressive Met Gala outfits are just two of many looks that have placed the actress in Hollywood’s stylish It-girl category. Several months ago, at the NAACP Image Awards, she stole the spotlight in an archival halter neck Versace gown cut from silver sequined fabric. Goldberg turned Edebiri’s ruched chainmail dress up a notch with dazzling silver heels and sparkly diamond studs.
If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Edebiri is carving out a name for herself in the fashion world.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
