Rihanna's Favorite Met Gala Beauty Accessory? Her Baby Bump
The mogul is in attendance with Met Gala co-chair and partner A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna is finally back at the Met Gala, and with the biggest surprise of the night: a baby on board. After skipping the festivities last year, the entrepreneur is back for 2025, paying homage to Black dandyism through this year’s theme—"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Her custom tailored suit gown is courtesy of Marc Jacobs.
As per usual, the superstar was a feast for the eyes, and her hair, makeup, and manicure will be seared into my brain for the foreseeable future. Courtesy of stylist Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s hair was pulled into an extra-long ponytail, with minimal accessories, allowing the rest of her glam and outfit to shine. Her makeup featured a soft brown smoky eye and sculpted cheeks, all in warm tones to keep the look cohesive. Her nails were cut and filed into a short coffin shape, then painted a translucent pink shade, which paired perfectly with the black-and-white ensemble.
This isn’t the first time that Rihanna’s Met Gala glam has given me goosebumps. In 2018, the singer’s brows were missing for her glam re-creation of a cassock, which is the official attire worn by the Pope. For the famous 2015 look by Guo Pei, she opted for a red flipped bob, which paired perfectly with the dramatic yellow gown. 2021’s Met Gala found her looking like a grungy dream, thanks to the deep burgundy lip color and wet hairstyle she wore to the event.
Given that her partner, A$AP Rocky, is one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, it makes sense that the couple chose tonight to announce the expansion of their family. As per usual, the dapper duo looks amazing, and I know without a doubt that this baby will be following in their brothers' (and parents') fashionable footsteps. (Seriously, how many kids can say that they were announced to the world at the biggest night in fashion? How iconic.)
While we can’t all have a glam team on standby like Rihanna, we can recreate her look at home. Keep reading for the products you’ll need to recreate the singer’s Met Gala hair, makeup, and nails. Plus, keep up with our real-time coverage of the night's best beauty looks via Marie Claire's live blog.
While full details have yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that Rihanna is wearing True Hair Company extensions. Her hairstylist Yusef Williams, has not shared the exact texture, but from what we can see, it's likely the Kinky Blow Out.
Get a fast-pass to Rihanna's Met Gala nails, which are practically the same shape as these Aprés Coffin Short Tips.
The star's makeup secrets have also yet to be revealed, but that lip color looks very similar to the Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in the shade Sorta $Elfish, which is a neutral honey brown.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
