Emma Thompson Straight-Up Asked To Kiss Prince William

Just call her Dame, because Emma Thompson is officially Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Commander of the British Empire, as of today, November 7. In my household, she's always been known as Queen Emma Thompson, but that's neither here nor there, I'm just happy she's being recognized because having two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and one Emmy Award isn't enough. She deserves more. and all Thompson wanted to do to celebrate her new dame-dom was get a smooch from none other than Prince William himself, Thompson revealed.

“I love Prince William,” she said to E!. “I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No don’t!’”

I mean, like...how dare Prince Willam? Doesn't he know who she is? Yeah, yeah, I know, he's married and so is she (to Greg Wise, who attended the ceremony alongside Thompson's daughter, Gaia, and her son, Tindyebwa Agaba) but this is the chance of a lifetime. Imagine, a literal prince and the Queen of Romantic Comedy, sharing a kiss. I die. His grandmother chose her in her Birthday Honours List back in June, so let's just make more dreams come true. Thompson is even wearing a Fawcett Society "Equal Pay" pin on the lapel of her suit to show solidarity with women fighting for equal pay, and sneakers! Sneakers! To a formal royal event!

Emma Thompson: Breaking rules and hearts since 1959.

The best part is William was so sweet about the question, Thompson shared: "He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'.'" That sound you hear in the distance is the sound of me swooning.