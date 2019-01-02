Letitia Wright Crowned Box Office Queen of 2018

It's a little shocking to think that Black Panther only came out in 2018, because the year was about 10 decades long, but we've seen the film's influence all over the place. And thankfully for that, it's given Letitia Wright a well-deserved place in the Hollywood spotlight. There's no question that 2018 has been her year–with her sharp wit on display as Shuri, princess of Wakanda in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, her turn as Jules Skateboarder in The Commuter, stealing the screen in Ready Player One—the Guyanese actress absolutely killed it in 2018.

In fact, she did so much that Fandango crowned her the Highest Box Office Earning Actor of 2018. That's more than her Black Panther co-stars, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, and Josh Brolin.

The list was compiled based on domestic box office earnings, and Wright ran away with the title with an easy $1.55 billion in revenue. That's Billion. With a B.

Need further proof? Check these numbers:

Black Panther ($700,059,566)

Avengers: Infinity War ($678,815,482)

Ready Player One ($137,690,172)

The Commuter ($36,343,858)

That's... a lot of money. And rightfully so, Wright suggested someone cut her a check on Twitter:

dope dope.

just deposit that amount into my bank account 👀🤔 https://t.co/4KPE3DicuG — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 27, 2018

But before you ask, Wright may be the highest box-office earning actor, but unfortunately, she's not the highest paid. (We can only wish.) Neither are her counterparts on the Box Office earning list: According to Forbes, the title of highest paid actor goes to George Clooney, who didn't even star in a movie this year and made $239 million when he sold tequila company Casamigos and did Nespresso ads, and that made him the highest paid in Hollywood.

You're still the queen of my heart, Letitia. Let's get you that money you deserve!



