image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marie Claire Editors' Favorite Things of 2018
image
2
The Most Iconic Breakup Outfits in Movies
image
3
Plan a Dream Winter Vacation to Banff, Canada
image
4
Shampoos That Will Actually Make Your Hair Grow
Democratic Senators Speak About Their Legislative Agenda To A Meeting Of Al Sharpton's National Action Network In DC
5
The Major Clue a Politician Is Running in 2020

Letitia Wright Crowned Box Office Queen of 2018

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

It's a little shocking to think that Black Panther only came out in 2018, because the year was about 10 decades long, but we've seen the film's influence all over the place. And thankfully for that, it's given Letitia Wright a well-deserved place in the Hollywood spotlight. There's no question that 2018 has been her year–with her sharp wit on display as Shuri, princess of Wakanda in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, her turn as Jules Skateboarder in The Commuter, stealing the screen in Ready Player One—the Guyanese actress absolutely killed it in 2018.

In fact, she did so much that Fandango crowned her the Highest Box Office Earning Actor of 2018. That's more than her Black Panther co-stars, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, and Josh Brolin.

The list was compiled based on domestic box office earnings, and Wright ran away with the title with an easy $1.55 billion in revenue. That's Billion. With a B.

Need further proof? Check these numbers:

  • Black Panther ($700,059,566)
  • Avengers: Infinity War ($678,815,482)
  • Ready Player One ($137,690,172)
  • The Commuter ($36,343,858)

    That's... a lot of money. And rightfully so, Wright suggested someone cut her a check on Twitter:

    But before you ask, Wright may be the highest box-office earning actor, but unfortunately, she's not the highest paid. (We can only wish.) Neither are her counterparts on the Box Office earning list: According to Forbes, the title of highest paid actor goes to George Clooney, who didn't even star in a movie this year and made $239 million when he sold tequila company Casamigos and did Nespresso ads, and that made him the highest paid in Hollywood.

    You're still the queen of my heart, Letitia. Let's get you that money you deserve!


    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades of Concealer
    image Kim and Kanye Reportedly Expecting Baby #4
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Serena Williams Reacts to Playing Roger Federer
    100th Episode of Dawsons Creek Celebration Katie Holmes Had a Mini-'Dawson's Creek' Reunion
    image Is Miley Cyrus on Her Honeymoon Right Now?
    Chrissy Teigen brings a big bad of clothes when out and about in New York Chrissy Teigen Saw in 2019 Being Hit with Umbrella
    image Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore a Very Naked Shirt
    image Kylie Jenner & Meghan Markle Are Style Twins
    image Samantha Markle Suggests Resolutions for Meghan
    image How Celebrities Rang in the New Year for 2019