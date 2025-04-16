What to Know About the 'North of North' Cast
The Netflix comedy takes place among an Inuit community in northernmost Canada.
Netflix's new comedy North of North is a lighthearted, feel-good series that gives viewers a sweet peek into Inuit culture in the Arctic Circle. The streaming giant's first Canadian original series, co-produced by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in partnership with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), the eight-episode show takes place in the fictional town of Ice Cove, Nunavut, Canada. When Siaja (Anna Lambe), a 26-year-old Inuk woman and mother, sets out to change her life, she turns her extremely close-knit town upside down.
To cast the series, creators Stacey Aglok-MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril recruited a cast of Indigenous actors from around the globe, including several hailing from the same northern town that inspired Ice Cove. Read on to learn more about the talented cast of North of North.
Anna Lambe as Siaja
Siaja is a 26-year-old modern Inuk woman who shares her 7-year-old daughter, Bun (Keira Belle Cooper), with her high-school sweetheart Ting (Kelly William). Though she had a complicated childhood, Siaja wants to be more than just Ting's housewife, and she's determined to improve life for herself, her daughter, and her community.
Anna Lambe, 24, is a Canadian Inuit actress who grew up in Iqaluit, where North of North was filmed. She made her film debut in 2018's The Grizzlies, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards (Canada's equivalent to the Oscars). Her TV credits have included Trickster, Three Pines, and True Detective: Night Country.
Maika Harper as Neevee
Siaja's mother, Neevee, is a chaotic, unconventional woman who struggled with addiction while raising Siaja as a single mom. Now sober for 10 years, Neevee is a proud outsider in the community who doesn't let many people in, and she fiercely loves her daughter and granddaughter.
Maika Harper, 38, grew up in Iqaluit until she moved to Belleville, Ontario, at the age of 14. She made her TV debut in the 2014 APTN dramedy Mohawk Girls when she was still in college, and went on to appear in the shows Kim's Convenience, Burden of Truth, and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. The mother-of-two is also the author of three children's books, written in both Inuktitut and English.
Braeden Clarke as Kuuk
Kuuk is an Inuk and Cree man with strong family ties to Ice Cove, who takes a short-term job in the Northern town after some major life drama. He quickly hits things off with Siaja, who appreciates his excitement to learn more about the community.
Braeden Clarke, 37, is an actor from Mikisew Cree First Nation in Alberta, who earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for his role in the 2023 miniseries Little Bird. He has also previously appeared in the shows Impulse, Outlander, and Skymed.
Jay Ryan as Alistair
Alistair, a charismatic environmental consultant who first came to the North as a young man and has history with Neevee, is played by Jay Ryan, 43. The New Zealand-born actor rose to fame with a role on the long-running Australian soap Neighbors, and went on to appear in the shows Sea Patrol, Offspring, Terra Nova, Beauty & the Beast, and Mary Kills People. Recently, he played adult Ben Hanscom in the horror movie It Chapter Two, and he made his Netflix debut in Western series Territory.
Kelly William as Ting
"King Ting" (above, right) is a pilot, a hunter, and a beloved member of the community who's also a pretty good dad. However, he's also a narcissist with a bit of a cruel side when it comes to his soon-to-be ex-wife.
Kelly William grew up in Xatsull First Nation, British Columbia, and made his initial acting debut in a 2009 short film made by his cousin, Helen Haig-Brown. He has also appeared in an uncredited role in the 2022 action movie Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as the series Motherland: Fort Salem.
Mary Lynn Rajskub as Helen
Helen, the senior administrator at the community center, came to the Arctic 23 years ago and cares deeply about the town of Ice Cove...though she still has a lot to learn about Inuk life. She doesn't think much of Siaja when the series starts, but the pair learn to work together under a common goal.
Mary Lynn Rajskub, 53, is a veteran TV actress best known for playing analyst Chloe O'Brian in the action franchise 24. Her other credits include The Larry Sanders Show; Dude, Where's My Car?; Sweet Home Alabama; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia; Julie & Julia; 2 Broke Girls; The Girlfriend Experience; Brooklyn Nine-Nine; and The Dropout.
Bailey Poching as Colin
Colin, a queer Māori man originally from New Zealand, serves as the communications coordinator and radio DJ at the community center. He's a sweet and supportive friend to everyone (and has tea about everyone in town).
Bailey Poching, 26, is a Samoan and Māori actor and comedian who is also from New Zealand. He has mostly appeared in TV shows and short films in his native country, including the comedies Kid Sister and My Favorite Dead Person. He was also a writer on the comedy game show 7 Days.
Zorga Qaunaq as Millie
Millie, Siaja and Colin's free-spirited colleague at the community center, is played by Zorga Qaunaq. The actress and multi-disciplinary artist, who grew up in Nunavut and now lives in Ottawa, makes her major acting debut in North of North.
Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds as Elisapee
Elisapee, a community center receptionist, is a residential school survivor who follows both traditional Inuit culture and Christianity. The rude and judgmental Elder doesn't have many people on her good side...the list starts and ends with Colin.
Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds is an American Iñupiaq actress and activist who grew up in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Prior to North of North, she appeared alongside Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. She was also indirectly featured in the Oscar-winning film The Revenant; the movie used audio of the actress reciting a poem in the Inupiaq language without crediting her.
