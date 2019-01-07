Even before she officially became a royal in May, Meghan Markle has been slowly taking over the Queen's duties as Her Majesty continues preparing the Fab Four to become the new faces of the monarchy. In addition to the Duchess' role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the Queen has also reportedly given Meghan a new position as patron of London's National Theatre.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess had a private meeting with Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris last week, and the role will officially be announced in a few days. The new leadership position fits incredibly well with Meg's Suits acting background, where her job will be to "strengthen connections between the theatre and American benefactors."

Getty Images WPA Pool

Though we won't know Meghan's exact responsibilities with the National Theatre until an official announcement is made, one thing is clear: The Queen continues to trust Meghan with important royal duties.

The Duchess reportedly wants to continue working as close as possible to her due date in the spring. Meg and Harry will make their first appearance of the new year next Monday, January 14. They'll visit a number of organizations including Tomorrow's Women Wirral, which offers support for women ages 18 and older to promote a positive lifestyle.

